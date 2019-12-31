Left Menu
Reliance Jio adds 91 lakh new subscribers in October: TRAI

Reliance Jio added 91 lakh new subscribers in October, taking its total subscriber base at 36.51 crore, according to the latest data released by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 13:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 13:29 IST
Jio has disrupted the market with latest data-centric technologies and low tariffs. Image Credit: ANI

Reliance Jio added 91 lakh new subscribers in October, taking its total subscriber base at 36.51 crore, according to the latest data released by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). Vodafone Idea added 1.9 lakh new subscribers while Airtel added 81,974 subscribers, TRAI said.

In October, 40.8 lakh subscribers submitted their requests for mobile number portability (MNP). With this, the cumulative MNP requests increased from 45.7 crore at the end of September to 46.1 crore at the end of October since the implementation of MNP. Total wireless subscribers (2G, 3G and 4G) increased from 117.3 crore at the end of September to 118.3 crore at the end of October, thereby registering a monthly growth rate of 0.82 per cent.

Wireless subscription in urban areas increased from 65.9 crore to 66.2 crore while in rural areas it increased from 51.4 crore to 52 crore. Top five service providers constituted 98.9 per cent market share of the total broadband subscribers at the end of October. These service providers were Reliance Jio (36.5 crore), Bharti Airtel (13.2 crore), Vodafone Idea (11.5 crore), BSNL (2.2 crore) and Atria Convergence (15 lakh).

Bharti Airtel has the maximum proportion (95.05 per cent) of its active wireless subscribers (VLR) as against its total wireless subscribers (HLR) on the date of peak VLR in October and MTNL has the minimum proportion of VLR (27.82 per cent) of its HLR during the same period. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

