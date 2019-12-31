Left Menu
Development News Edition

IFIM Business School completes 100 per cent placements before the placement season

The IFIM Business School, among India's top six AACSB-accredited Business Schools, based in Bengaluru, has set a new benchmark by achieving 100 per cent placement for students of PGDM batch 2018-20.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bengaluru (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 13:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 13:47 IST
IFIM Business School completes 100 per cent placements before the placement season
Dr Atish Chattopadhyay, Director, IFIM Business School. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Dec 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): The IFIM Business School, among India's top six AACSB-accredited Business Schools, based in Bengaluru, has set a new benchmark by achieving 100 per cent placement for students of PGDM batch 2018-20. The students are placed for the Industry Internship Program (IIP) and the majority of them received final placement offers from over 159 companies that participated in the placement drive.

"We are happy to announce a 100 per cent successful industry internship and placement where our students have received offers from a large pool of new-age organisations and Fortune India 500 companies. There has been a rising demand for future-ready professionals. Through curriculum 4.0, IFIM Business School aims to prepare future managers who are industry-ready. We follow a similar pattern of placements but transform the curriculum that helps transform the students into future-ready professionals through an industry-focused curriculum which has been a noticeable achievement", said Dr Atish Chattopadhyay, Director, IFIM Business School. Out of the 159 companies that participated in the placement process, 104 companies made the offers. Square Yards, Middle East rolled out the highest remuneration offer for Rs 19.5 lakh. The highest stipend extended by Arcesium stood at Rs 97,500 per month and the average stipend offered is Rs 25,000 per month. Mygate recruited the maximum number of recruits, placing 18 students for the final placements and the industry internship programme.

The students have received placement offers from a wide range of Fortune India 500 companies and new-age organisations like TCS, Arcesium, ZS Associates, Hexaware, Danske IT, Capital Quotient, Simpl, UpGrad, BNY Mellon, Ather Energy, Moody's Analytics, Cuemath, Enquero Global, Saatchi and Saatchi Focus, PeopleXCD, Qwikcilver, Byjus, NoBroker, Hungerbox, FedEx, Oracle, Dell, Deloitte, EXL, Valvoline Cummins, Syngene, Continental Automotive, Square Yards, Cushman & Wakefield, E&Y, KPMG, Capgemini, Federal Bank, HGS, Microland, PhonePe, Puma, Tommy Hilfiger, Schneider Electric, McCann, Coffee Day Beverages, Nestle, HDFC Ltd., DHL, AAF India, OSG, Envision, Zentron Labs, Sportskeeda, Smartstream Technologies, Dvara, Homelane, TOI, Get Ahead, MyGate, NoPapers.com, Whirlpool, Sumeru and so on. Some of the best brands that are already in the process for final placements are Wipro Digital, Aditya Birla, Chai point, Adecco, Indegene, Quest Global, 4 Thoughts Finance, PwC, Infosys, UTI, Purnartha, Quess, Walmart Labs, Mindtree, Zycus, Beroe, Edelman, etc.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

Asia's first LGBT-focused streaming service tackles taboos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Iran: 9 killed, 10 injured in road accident

At least nine people were killed in a road accident in Iran on Tuesday.The incident took place after a bus overturned on the Zanjan-Tabriz highway, Sputnik reported citing the Iranian emergency services.Unfortunately, nine people have died ...

Army better prepared to face challenge that may come up at borders with Pak, China: Gen Rawat

Hours before demitting office as the Army chief, Gen Bipin Rawat on Tuesday said the force is better prepared to face any challenge that may come up at Indias borders with Pakistan and China. Gen Rawat had assumed charge as the 27th Chief o...

England backs ICC plans to scrap five-day Tests

The International Cricket Council has found a backer in England as the sports apex body plans to scrap five-day Tests from 2023 to ease player workload in a crowded calendar. The ICC could make four-day Tests mandatory from 2023 as part of ...

Nitish says "all is well" even as PK launches a frontal attack

Bihar Chief Minister on Tuesday asserted all is well in the NDA even as his JDUs vice president, Prashant Kishor, opened a front against BJP leader and his deputy in the government Sushil Kumar Modi. Sab theek hai, all is well, was Kumars ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019