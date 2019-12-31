IFIM Business School completes 100 per cent placements before the placement season

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Dec 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): The IFIM Business School, among India's top six AACSB-accredited Business Schools, based in Bengaluru, has set a new benchmark by achieving 100 per cent placement for students of PGDM batch 2018-20. The students are placed for the Industry Internship Program (IIP) and the majority of them received final placement offers from over 159 companies that participated in the placement drive.

"We are happy to announce a 100 per cent successful industry internship and placement where our students have received offers from a large pool of new-age organisations and Fortune India 500 companies. There has been a rising demand for future-ready professionals. Through curriculum 4.0, IFIM Business School aims to prepare future managers who are industry-ready. We follow a similar pattern of placements but transform the curriculum that helps transform the students into future-ready professionals through an industry-focused curriculum which has been a noticeable achievement", said Dr Atish Chattopadhyay, Director, IFIM Business School. Out of the 159 companies that participated in the placement process, 104 companies made the offers. Square Yards, Middle East rolled out the highest remuneration offer for Rs 19.5 lakh. The highest stipend extended by Arcesium stood at Rs 97,500 per month and the average stipend offered is Rs 25,000 per month. Mygate recruited the maximum number of recruits, placing 18 students for the final placements and the industry internship programme.

The students have received placement offers from a wide range of Fortune India 500 companies and new-age organisations like TCS, Arcesium, ZS Associates, Hexaware, Danske IT, Capital Quotient, Simpl, UpGrad, BNY Mellon, Ather Energy, Moody's Analytics, Cuemath, Enquero Global, Saatchi and Saatchi Focus, PeopleXCD, Qwikcilver, Byjus, NoBroker, Hungerbox, FedEx, Oracle, Dell, Deloitte, EXL, Valvoline Cummins, Syngene, Continental Automotive, Square Yards, Cushman & Wakefield, E&Y, KPMG, Capgemini, Federal Bank, HGS, Microland, PhonePe, Puma, Tommy Hilfiger, Schneider Electric, McCann, Coffee Day Beverages, Nestle, HDFC Ltd., DHL, AAF India, OSG, Envision, Zentron Labs, Sportskeeda, Smartstream Technologies, Dvara, Homelane, TOI, Get Ahead, MyGate, NoPapers.com, Whirlpool, Sumeru and so on. Some of the best brands that are already in the process for final placements are Wipro Digital, Aditya Birla, Chai point, Adecco, Indegene, Quest Global, 4 Thoughts Finance, PwC, Infosys, UTI, Purnartha, Quess, Walmart Labs, Mindtree, Zycus, Beroe, Edelman, etc.

