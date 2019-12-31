Launching of Garage To The Globe

An inspiring autobiography to be released soon

'Garage To The Globe' - the autobiographical venture of Mr. Ravinder Nath Khanna, Founder Chairman C&S Electric Limited, one of the India's flag bearers of Electrical and Electronic Industry, is set to be launched at the upcoming New Delhi World Book Fair on Sunday, 5th January 2020.

What makes 'Garage To The Globe' unique is its easy-to-follow key feature - the 51 Simple Success Mantras. In the words of the author, Mr. Khanna, “This is my tool-kit. My carefully handpicked 51 Simple Success Mantras that I have tried and tested during the course of my 50-year long journey are included in this book. I write my first-hand experiences as a successful first-generation entrepreneur. This in fact is my purpose of writing this book - to give back to the society for whatever I got from life.”

He further advises, “If the reader reads and absorbs even one Mantra per day, he or she would never fail in life. Follow the step-by-step wisdom to let success follow you.”

This book is a vivid rendition of R.N. Khanna’s success, challenges, and expeditions of his experience on a truly unique path and along with this, the book contains interesting and relevant photographs to describe the story with an impeccable representation.

'The book's content is enhanced by Ms. Maneesha Agrawal (MVG). She is a seasoned writer with already four books published to her credit.

The title is responsibly handled by Invincible Publishers & Distributors. Mr. Ajay Setia, MD of Invincible Publishers is a young and dynamic entrepreneur who has taken up the task to provide this unique book its meritorious reader-base.

