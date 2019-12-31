Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tourism in Assam suffers Rs 1000 cr loss due to CAA

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 16:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 16:36 IST
Tourism in Assam suffers Rs 1000 cr loss due to CAA

Tourism in Assam suffered an estimated loss of Rs 1,000 crore due to violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act, a top official said on Tuesday. The sector has been badly hit in December and will be in January too, Assam Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Jayanta Malla Baruah told a press conference here.

Along with domestic tourists, their flow from abroad too took a hit after a number of countries issued travel advisories due to the ongoing protests, Baruah said. "The peak season of tourism is from December to March.

Due to violence during the protests, the sector suffered badly. We estimate that the loss in December and January will be Rs 500 crore each," he said. "Because of the impact on the peak season, we expect 30 per cent fall in tourist footfall in the overall 2019-20 financial year. We hope to slightly recover from this situation in February," he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

Asia's first LGBT-focused streaming service tackles taboos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

EXPLAINER-How Trump's impeachment trial would differ from a criminal one

U.S. President Donald Trump on Dec. 19 became the third U.S. president to be impeached when the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives voted to charge him with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The Republican-controlled Se...

NBFCs hope to come out of deep, dark tunnel in 2020

The crippled non-banking financial companies are hoping for better days in the New Year as they expect liquidity condition to improve on the back of various measures announced by the government and the Reserve Bank. Asset quality pressures,...

Sensex tumbles by 304 points on last day of 2019, Reliance falls by 1.83 pc

Equity benchmark indices closed in the red on Tuesday as lacklustre trading amid mixed global cues pushed investors towards profit booking on the last trading day of calendar year 2019. The BSE SP Sensex closed 304 points or 0.7 per cent lo...

Possible dementia vaccine in the offing dementia

Scientists have successfully tested a preventive vaccine for dementia in animals, paving the way for clinical trials of the experimental treatment. The study, published in the journal Alzheimers Research Therapy, aims to develop effective ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019