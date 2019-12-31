Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Euro gains and sterling shines as growth optimism cheers investors

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 18:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 17:51 IST
FOREX-Euro gains and sterling shines as growth optimism cheers investors
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The euro, the pound and a clutch of trade-sensitive currencies rallied as the dollar slid to a six-month low on Tuesday, with investors confident that global growth prospects are improving and U.S.-China trade relations significantly better.

After staying strong for much of 2019 thanks to the relative outperformance of the U.S. economy and investors' preference for a safe-haven currency amid the trade dispute between Washington and Beijing, the dollar's gains for the year have shriveled in December. The buoyant end-of-year sentiment encouraged investors to buy up currencies linked to trade and global growth, sending many such as the Australian dollar, Chinese yuan and Scandinavian crowns to multi-month or multi-week highs against the greenback.

The dollar index was last down 0.3% at 96.435, its weakest since July 1. In thin volumes on the last day of the decade, currencies were also more volatile than many had expected.

Analysts did not attribute the moves to any specific new developments. "I can't see much reason for the movement in the FX market except end-year position squaring, or just being careful and cutting positions ahead of the New Year's holiday and the start of 2020. As a result, I wouldn't draw any big conclusions from it," said Marshal Gittler, currency analyst at ACLS Global.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will visit Washington this week to sign a Phase 1 trade deal with the United States, the South China Morning Post reported on Monday. White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said on Monday the trade deal would likely be signed in the next week, but that confirmation would come from President Donald Trump or the U.S. trade representative.

Investors' appetite for risk helped drive the euro up 0.3% to $1.1230, a new 4-1/2-month high. Signs that the eurozone economy may be stabilizing have lifted the common currency in recent weeks as investors unwound short positions, though the currency has shed around 2% of its value against the dollar in 2019.

The latest CFTC data shows that hedge funds held $9.16 billion of euro shorts, far less than the $14.84 billion seen in May. The U.S. dollar was weak across the board, cutting 2019 gains for the index that tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies to 0.3%.

MUFG analysts saw a "bearish technical development for the U.S. dollar that signals an increased risk of further weakness ahead". "Weakness in the U.S. dollar towards the end of this year has coincided with the renewed expansion of the Fed's balance and the paring back of pessimism over the outlook for global growth," they said.

Versus the Japanese yen, the dollar fell to a near three-week low of 108.50 yen and was last down 0.4%. "STAND OUT PERFORMER"

Against the Chinese yuan, it shed 0.4% to 6.9586 in the offshore market, a 2-1/2-week low, as strong Chinese economic data helped boost the Chinese currency. The Australian dollar climbed 0.3% to a new five-month high of $0.7014 versus the U.S. dollar.

The New Zealand dollar firmed another 0.2% to a 5-month high of $0.6742. MUFG analysts noted that the currency "remains the stand out performer of the last quarter, surging nearly 8% over the past three months, largely on the back of more positive sentiment about global trade". For 2019, however, the Kiwi is up just 0.4%.

Scandinavian currencies also strengthened against the greenback following all-time lows seen this year on the back of global growth fears sparked by the U.S.-Chinese trade disputes. Sterling hit new two-week highs against the dollar, although the possibility of a 'no-deal' Brexit at the end of 2020 means the currency is still not close to where it was on Dec. 12, the day Prime Minister Boris Johnson won the British election.

The pound galloped 0.8% to as high as at $1.3212 and was 0.5% stronger against the euro at 85 pence. Sterling has gained around 3.5% against the dollar in 2019 and 5.4% versus the euro as fears of an imminent disorderly exit from the European Union eased and then lifted with the passing of Johnson's Brexit withdrawal agreement in parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

This Is Us Season 4 episode 10 trailer shows Toby ‘silent’ to ‘emotional’ Kate

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

7 members of inter-state gang involved in 14 offences held

7 members of inter-state gang involved in 14 offences held Hyderabad, Dec 31 PTISeven members of the notorious inter-state Ghuman nomadic gang have been arrested here and 14 offences they committed in Telangana and other states over t...

DCW chief Swati Maliwal's phone stolen, recovered

Delhi Commission for Women DCW chief Swati Maliwals mobile phone was stolen at Paharganj in central Delhi but was recovered with the arrest of the thief, police said on Tuesday. The phone was stolen on Monday evening when Maliwal had gone t...

UK's Prince William launches prize to solve Earth's top environmental challenges

Britains Prince William launched a multi-million-pound prize on Tuesday to encourage the worlds greatest problem-solvers to find answers to Earths biggest environmental problems, saying the planet was now at a tipping point. The Earth shot ...

No ministry for Praniti, Cong man pens protest letter in blood

The non-inclusion of three-time Congress MLA Praniti Shinde in the Uddhav Thackeray-led dispensation in Maharashtra has irked party workers in Solapur, with one functionary writing a protest letter in blood and another tendering her resigna...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019