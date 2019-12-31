Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bangladesh govt shuts down mobile services along borders with India citing security reasons

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dhaka
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 18:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 18:46 IST
Bangladesh govt shuts down mobile services along borders with India citing security reasons
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Citing security reasons, the Bangladesh government has shut down mobile networks along the country's borders with India, hitting around 10 million subscribers, according to media reports on Tuesday. The government's directive to the telecommunication operators came days after India's Parliament passed the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), causing much concern in Dhaka.

The operators suspended the networks on Monday within one kilometer of the country's borders with India, the Dhaka Tribune reported. The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC), in its order to telecommunications service providers- Grameenphone, Teletalk, Robi and Banglalink- on Sunday, said network coverage in the border areas should be suspended until further notice "for the sake of the country's security in the current circumstances", it said.

"A high-level meeting of the government took this decision, following which the instructions were issued," BTRC Chairman Jahurul Haque was quoted as saying by bdnews24.com. However, he declined to elaborate. A BTRC official was quoted as saying in the Dhaka Tribune that around 2,000 base transceiver stations have been closed that would affect around 10 million users in 32 districts that share a border with India and Myanmar.

According to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, following religious persecution in the three countries will get Indian citizenship. Reacting to the protests in India over the CAA, Bangladesh Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen on December 22 voiced concern that any "uncertainty" in India is likely to affect its neighbors.

According to the media reports, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and Foreign Minister Momen expressed ignorance over the government's decision to suspend mobile communications in the border areas with India. "I do not have any such information. Let me know about it first and then I will comment," Kamal said.

Brig Gen (retd) S M Farhad, secretary-general at the Association of Mobile Telecom Operators of Bangladesh, said, "mobile network operators in Bangladesh are compliant with government regulations; accordingly, the directive on border network coverage has already been implemented. "This decision will certainly have an impact since a large segment of citizens in the border areas will be out of the range of the internet, voice and other services," he said.

Foreign Minister Momen has said that Bangladesh has requested New Delhi to provide a list of Bangladeshi nationals living illegally in India, "if any", to be repatriated. He had also canceled his visit to India beginning December 12, hours before he was to arrive in New Delhi.

According to diplomatic sources in New Delhi, Momen and Home Minister Khan canceled their visits to India over the situation arising out of the passage of the controversial Citizenship Bill in Parliament. Bangladesh was learned to have been upset following the rollout of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam though India conveyed to Dhaka that the issue was an "internal matter" of the country.

The NRC has been prepared to identify genuine Indian citizens living in Assam since March 24, 1971, or before, and identify illegal Bangladeshi migrants in the state. Out of 3.3 crore applicants, over 19 lakh people were excluded from the final NRC published on August 30.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

This Is Us Season 4 episode 10 trailer shows Toby ‘silent’ to ‘emotional’ Kate

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Iraqi leaders assure Americans' safety in call with Pompeo -State Dept

Iraqi leaders guaranteed the safety of American personnel and property on Tuesday in a telephone call with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the State Department said after protesters attacked the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.Pompeo spoke with Pri...

Ghosn can't be extradited under Lebanese law: judicial source

Beirut, Dec 31 AFP Lebanon and Japan do not have an extradition agreement that Tokyo could use to call back former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn over financial misconduct charges, a Lebanese judicial source said Tuesday. Ghosn, 65, suddenly retu...

Turkey detains 5 IS suspects planning New Year attacks

Ankara, Dec 31 AP Police have detained five suspected Islamic State militants who were allegedly planning to carry out attacks in the Turkish capital of Ankara during New Years Eve celebrations, the state-run news agency reported Tuesday. A...

Bangladesh govt shuts down mobile services along borders with India citing 'security' reasons

Citing security reasons, the Bangladesh government has shut down mobile telephone networks along the countrys borders with India, hitting around 10 million subscribers. The governments directive to the telecommunication operators came days ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019