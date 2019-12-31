Left Menu
Development News Edition

IL&FS to address major portion of outstanding debt by July: Kotak

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 19:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 19:30 IST
IL&FS to address major portion of outstanding debt by July: Kotak

IL&FS Group is working towards addressing a 'significant portion' of the outstanding debt of Rs 94,000 crore by July 2020, its chairman Uday Kotak said on Tuesday. The veteran banker said the company has emerged as a 'test case' on group-wide resolution of stressed assets.

"The new board is committed to completing the resolution process at the earliest and is working towards addressing a significant portion of addressable debt by July 2020," Kotak informed the shareholders at the 32nd annual general meeting. This is the first AGM conveyed by the new board.

In October 2018, the government had seized control of the debt-trapped company and superseded its board with one led by Kotak. As of October 8, 2018, the group had an external fund-based debt of Rs 94,216 crore and an additional non- fund-based debt of Rs 5,139 crore.

Kotak said the absence of requisite legal framework for group resolution under IBC required the board to propose the first-of-its-kind resolution framework that balanced interest of stakeholders across classes and levels, while keeping broad principles of corporate finance in mind. The board has adopted a three-pronged stratgey-  resolution, restructuring and recovery, he said.

For the fiscal ended March 31, 2019, the Group reported a standalone net loss of Rs 22,527 crore, as against net profit of Rs 333 crore in the previous fiscal. Kotak further said the new board expects that measures undertaken so far would result in overall recovery in the region of 50 per cent of the outstanding debt as of Sep 30, 2018.

While highlighting and challenges and progress made through the resolution process of the group, he said, "IL&FS Group had emerged as a test case on group-wide resolution of stressed assets." He said the group has received binding bid for Chinese road asset that will resolve nearly Rs 1,600 crore debt and additional Rs 980 crore towards equity value for the shareholding entity.

The group has sold its stake in seven wind power special purpose vehicle (SPVs) for nearly Rs 4,300 crore, covering 100 per cent of entity-level debt and including equity value of nearly Rs 590 crore. It has received binding bids received for 10 road assets. Of the 10 assets five assets with combined financial debt of Rs 9,500 crore have been referred to respective creditor committees.

Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) has been set-up for nine road assets with total financial debt of over Rs 11,000 crore. He said approval has been received from the Gujarat government to purchase IL&FS Group's stake in GIFTCL, resolving debt of nearly Rs 1,200 crore.

The group has been able to reduce its wage bill by 48 per cent and operating expenses by 42 per cent, on an annualised basis, between October 31, 2018 and October 31, 2019. Debt restructuring completed for 3 assets with total debt of Rs 5,100 crore.

He said the group's cash reserve stood at Rs 6,500 crore as on November 30, 2019 - with nearly 87 per cent of these funds parked in instruments like fixed deposits, money market mutual funds. Kotak further said the board will continue to work closely with the government and various investigating agencies to address past issues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

This Is Us Season 4 episode 10 trailer shows Toby ‘silent’ to ‘emotional’ Kate

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Taiwan passes law against China influence ahead of vote

Taipei, Dec 31 AFP Taiwan passed a controversial bill Tuesday aimed at countering Chinas influence on the self-ruled island, less than two weeks before it goes to the polls to elect a new president. The anti-infiltration bill pushed by Pres...

Cold wave in UP: Temp hits zero deg Celsius in Kanpur

The temperature in Kanpur hit the zero-degree mark in the early hours of Tuesday while Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow shivered at 0.7 degrees Celsius as the cold wave tightened its grip on the state, the meteorological department said. Bahra...

French chef loses court case over lost Michelin star

A French chef who said he had contemplated suicide after the prestigious Michelin guide removed one of his restaurants stars on Tuesday lost a legal attempt to force the guides inspectors to justify their decision, a lawyer for Michelin sai...

Iraqi leaders assure Americans' safety in call with Pompeo -State Dept

Iraqi leaders guaranteed the safety of American personnel and property on Tuesday in a telephone call with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the State Department said after protesters attacked the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.Pompeo spoke with Pri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019