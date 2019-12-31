US-China 'phase one' trade deal to be signed January 15: Trump

Washington, Dec 31 (AFP) The new partial trade agreement between the United States and China will be signed in the middle of next month in Washington, US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday. "I will be signing our very large and comprehensive Phase One Trade Deal with China on January 15," Trump tweeted moments before Wall Street was due to open.

"The ceremony will take place at the White House. High level representatives of China will be present." Trump said he would then travel to Beijing to continue negotiations "at a later date." (AFP) ZH ZH

