US-China 'phase one' trade deal to be signed January 15: Trump
Washington, Dec 31 (AFP) The new partial trade agreement between the United States and China will be signed in the middle of next month in Washington, US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday. "I will be signing our very large and comprehensive Phase One Trade Deal with China on January 15," Trump tweeted moments before Wall Street was due to open.
"The ceremony will take place at the White House. High level representatives of China will be present." Trump said he would then travel to Beijing to continue negotiations "at a later date." (AFP) ZH ZH
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- China
- Washington
- United States
- Beijing
- White House
ALSO READ
China and U.S. should continue trade talks, remove tariffs -stats bureau
China Nov industrial output growth beats expectations
UPDATE 1-China's Nov industrial output, retail sales beat expectations
China stocks flat after strong rally on trade deal; Hong Kong slips
WRAPUP 1-China's factory, retail sectors shine as trade tensions thaw