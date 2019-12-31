MCL sets 'record' production of 6.97 lakh tonne in a day

Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) on Tuesday said it has achieved a "new record" in production with an output of 6.97 lakh tonne in a day. The Coal India subsidiary registered a production of 6,96,641 tonne and over burden (OB) removal of 5,90,168 cubic metres on Monday, MCL said in a release.

"This was the highest achievement of coal production and OB removal by the company in the month of December ever," it said. The "record" production will go a long way in meeting the energy demand of the nation, the release added..

