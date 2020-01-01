Left Menu
MG Motor India sells 3,021 units of Hector in Dec

  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 01-01-2020 12:22 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

MG Motor India on Wednesday reported retail sales of 3,021 units of its sports utility vehicle Hector in December. Since July, when it started deliveries of its vehicles in India, the carmaker had recorded total sales at 15,930 units, MG Motor India said in a statement.

"As a new entrant in the Indian market, the robust sales momentum of our first offering, the Hector, has been very encouraging. We are working closely with our global and local suppliers to increase the production of the Hector in 2020 to support the booking backlog," said Rakesh Sidana, director for sales, MG Motor India. The company said its second vehicle, an electric SUV, MG ZS will go on sale in the country from this month.

Sidana also said that the company, in line with its focus on customer satisfaction, is constantly evaluating the emerging demand for the Hector in newer markets across India and proactively setting up more service centers closer to prospective customers. MG Motor India currently has over 150 centers across India and aims to further strengthen its network count to 250 centers by March 2020, it said.

