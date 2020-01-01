Left Menu
Development News Edition

RCom creditors may seek more time to complete asset sale process

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-01-2020 22:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-01-2020 21:47 IST
RCom creditors may seek more time to complete asset sale process
Image Credit: ANI

Reliance Communications' committee of creditors is likely to seek an extension of the debt sale process beyond January 10 till February-end from the National Company Law Tribunal, according to sources. The committee of creditors (CoC) is scheduled to meet on Thursday to consider bids of Reliance Jio, Airtel, Varde, and UVARCL.

"As per the NCLT order, CoC has to complete the entire process by January 10. But, now, CoC will seek an extension of deadline till February-end," one of the sources who is involved in the process told PTI. Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, Varde Capital and UV Asset Reconstruction Company have submitted bids to buy assets of debt-ridden RCom.

RCom's secured debt is estimated to be around Rs 33,000 crore. Lenders have submitted claims of around Rs 49,000 crore in August. RCom has put all of its assets for sale which includes spectrum holding of 122 MHz, towers business, optical fiber network, and data centers.

RCom Chairman Anil Ambani has tendered his resignation after the company posted a consolidated loss of Rs 30,142 crore for July-September due to provisioning for liabilities after the Supreme Court's ruling on statutory dues. This was the second-highest loss posted by any Indian corporate to date.

The CoC has, however, rejected Ambani's resignation and asked to cooperate in insolvency proceedings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. Embassy evacuated as violent Baghdad protesters denounce air strikes

Pompeo hopes N.Korea's Kim chooses 'peace and prosperity over conflict and war'

Irish PM, thousands of others usher in 2020 in Goa

UPDATE 1-Trump blames Iran for 'orchestrating' attack on U.S. embassy in Iraq

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Traffic snarls across Delhi on first evening of 2020

Huge traffic snarls were witnessed across major roads of the national capital on the first evening of 2020 on Wednesday. Several roads leading to India Gate were choked as a large number of people turned at the iconic monument to celebrate ...

AAP slams Congress, previous SAD-BJP alliance government for high power prices in Punjab

The Aam Aadmi Party AAP on Wednesday slammed Congress and previous SAD-BJP alliance governments of being hand in glove with the government-sponsored power mafia calling the shots in Punjab. If Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh a...

Punjab: Social Security, Women and Child Development Ministry launches 'Divyang' friendly website

The official website of Social Security, Women and Child Development Ministry has been made Divyang friendly with many state of the art features. The Punjab government is fully committed to provide a congenial environment to the Divyang Dif...

Tamil writer Nellai Kannan arrested for speech during anti-CAA protest

Tamil writer Nellai Kannan was arrested here on Wednesday, days after an FIR was registered against him for his speech during an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act CAA protest. The Tirunelveli Police had registered the FIR against the writer fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020