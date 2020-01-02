Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares jump on China policy easing, trade deal hopes

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 12:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 12:09 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares jump on China policy easing, trade deal hopes
Image Credit: storyblock

Asian shares kicked off 2020 on a strong note on Thursday, spurred by Chinese markets after Beijing eased monetary policy to support the slowing economy. Investors also cheered news that the United States and China will sign a trade pact soon after months of volatile negotiations between the world's two largest economies.

European equities were set to follow Asia higher in their first trading session of the new decade. Pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.62% and FTSE futures were up 0.31%, though German DAX futures fell 0.18%. U.S. stock futures also suggested a bright start on Wall Street, with S&P 500 e-minis up 0.28%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.43%, after rising 5.6% in December. U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Phase 1 of trade deal with China would be signed on Jan. 15 at the White House, though uncertainty surrounds details about the agreement.

Rising hopes for a resolution to the U.S.-China trade war helped propel global equities to record highs late last year and depressed the value of the U.S. dollar. MSCI's all-country world index of stock performance in 49 nations touched an all-time high of 567.80 on Dec. 27. It was last quoted at 565.28, off 0.44% from that peak.

In China, the blue-chip CSI300 index, one of the world's best-performing indexes last year, jumped as much as 1.86% on Thursday to its highest level since Feb. 7, 2018. It was last up 1.35%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 1.05%.

Investors were cheered after China's central bank on Wednesday said that it would cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves, releasing around 800 billion yuan ($114.9 billion) in funds for lending, effective Jan. 6. Though China's economy has started to show some signs of bottoming out, analysts say it is not out of the woods yet and expect further growth-boosting moves in the coming months.

"I think the monetary angle in terms of what it means for the companies, is not that important," said Jim McCafferty, head of Asia ex-Japan equity research at Nomura in Hong Kong. "However, for what it means from the consumer point of view, then clearly if there's easy money and ... individuals can borrow cheaply and repay debt quickly, then that of course is going to help the economy and the companies."

McCafferty said a recovery in memory chips and new handset development prompted by the rollout of 5G mobile technology could help lift tech-heavy equity markets like South Korea and Taiwan this year. Australian shares flicked between small gains and losses before ending up 0.1%. Seoul's Kospi lost 0.85%, while shares in Taiwan added 0.86%.

Markets in Japan were closed for a national holiday. The gains in Asia followed a bullish end to the year on Wall Street on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.27% and the S&P 500 gained 0.29%. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.3%.

In currency markets, the dollar was slightly stronger against major peers, but gains were capped as investors continued to expect a better outlook for global growth and trade as well as an end to U.S. economic outperformance. The dollar was 0.03% stronger against the yen at 108.73 while the euro shaved off 0.04% to 1.1205.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six rivals, was up 0.23% to 96.606. U.S. crude was up 0.28% to $61.23 and global benchmark Brent crude rose 0.33% to $66.22 per barrel, building on a rise that gave oil its biggest annual gain in three years in 2019.

Gold, which has benefited from a weaker greenback, was up 0.23% on the spot market despite the slightly strong dollar. It last fetched $1,520.37 per ounce. ($1 = 6.9633 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

'This dinosaur replaced all its teeth every two months'

WRAPUP 5-Protesters burn security post at U.S. Embassy in Iraq; Pentagon sending additional troops to region

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Guru Gobind Singh devoted self to fight against injustice, wrongdoing: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday paid his obeisance to Guru Gobind Singh on his birth anniversary and hailed the tenth Sikh Guru saying that he devoted himself to fight against injustice and wrongdoing. On the occasion of Guru Gobi...

UPDATE 2-Australian authorities steer mass evacuation as wildfires raze holiday towns

Tens of thousands of holiday makers raced to evacuate popular seaside towns on Australias east coast on Wednesday, fleeing ahead of advancing bushfires, as military ships and helicopters began rescuing thousands more trapped by the blazes. ...

China blue chips hit near 2-year high on trade optimism, policy support

Chinese blue chip stocks started the New Year on Thursday at their highest level in almost two years, after U.S. President Donald Trump set the date for sealing a Phase 1 trade deal with Beijing, and as the Chinese central bank signalled fu...

FEATURE-Zimbabwe's parched Bulawayo rations to save dwindling water

Families in the southern Zimbabwean city of Bulawayo are going up to four days without running water as drought dries the dams the city depends on, city council officials said.The city has since late November imposed 96-hour dry periods for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020