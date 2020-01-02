Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-UK shares kick off 2020 with gains; Tullow Oil sinks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 14:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 14:42 IST
UPDATE 1-UK shares kick off 2020 with gains; Tullow Oil sinks
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

British shares rose in the first trading session of the new decade as investors welcomed China's monetary policy easing to support slowing growth and U.S. President Donald Trump set the date for sealing a trade deal with Beijing.

The FTSE 100 advanced after two straight sessions of losses to rise 0.8%, with all sectors in the black, after China cut the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) for banks. Mining shares led gains, with Antofagasta and Glencore advancing more than 2.5% each, after policy action from the world's top metals consumer.

"The move on the RRR had been well telegraphed but came as a welcome New Year's gift," OANDA analyst Jeffrey Halley said. The FTSE 250 rose 0.5% though Tullow Oil lagged, plunging as much as 18% as results of drilling at its Carapa-1 well offshore Guyana disappointed investors.

"The results from the Carapa-1... are, in our view, a negative," Berenberg analysts wrote. They added that the four meters of net oil pay reported from the well was unlikely to be commercial. The broader sentiment was also bolstered after Trump announced a Jan. 15 deadlines to sign a Phase 1 trade deal with China, though markets still await concrete details of the agreement.

As a result, oil prices climbed higher, leading heavyweights Shell and BP to further boost the blue-chip bourse. Despite the gains, trading volume remained thin, and Halley suggested that would be the case until next week.

"The New Year holiday falling mid-week means a real return to work for Europe, the USA... won't happen until Monday," he said. Thursday's gains came after two sessions of profit-taking and traders clearing the decks ahead of fresh bets in the new year and followed the FTSE 100's best run in three years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

'This dinosaur replaced all its teeth every two months'

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Assam govt bans strikes by oil and gas sector employees under

The Assam government has bannedstrikes by employees of oil and gas sector in the state forsix months from December 31, 2019 under the ESMA, an officialrelease said on ThursdayStrikes by the officers, workmen, contract labourers,drivers and ...

Indian Army chief's remark of 'preemptively strike' right 'irresponsible': Pak FO

Pakistan has rejected Indias new Army Chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravanes statement that New Delhi reserves the right to preemptively strike across the Line of Control LoC, terming his remarks as irresponsible. In an exclusive interview to PTI...

Urdu poetry sarees to body positivity - the Passions and Interests that Lit Instagram This Year

Presenting the A-to-Z of Instagram in India, a cultural zeitgeist report New Delhi, Delhi, India Business Wire India You may be on Instagram every day, but do you really know whats getting the communitys heart beating To showcase the dive...

UPDATE 2-Turkey detains pilots over Ghosn's escape through Istanbul

Turkish police detained seven people, including four pilots, on Thursday in an investigation into how ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn transited through Istanbul en route to Lebanon after fleeing Japan, a police spokeswoman told Reuters.She ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020