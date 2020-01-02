Left Menu
Development News Edition

Revenue secy to hold meeting with officials on GST system streamlining, plugging leakages on Jan 7

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 16:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 16:17 IST
Revenue secy to hold meeting with officials on GST system streamlining, plugging leakages on Jan 7

Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey will hold a day-long meeting on January 7 with tax commissioners to discuss ways for streamlining the GST system and plugging leakages due to fraud. Besides, sources said, this meeting with Commissioners of State Tax and Chief Commissioners of Central Tax will also deliberate on enhancing GST compliance by plugging loopholes and discourage tax evaders, those gaming or misusing the system.

The meeting assumes significance as the GST Council in its last meeting held on December 18 wanted a detailed study on these issues before taking any call on rate hike on items. Meanwhile, in an encouraging sign, the GST collection for December came in at around Rs 1.03 lakh crore. This was the second month in a row when the GST mop-up was over Rs 1 lakh crore.

Sources said, this multi-faceted brainstorming meeting is being organised with the purpose of curbing fraud and evasion, checking fake or huge input tax credit claims, seeking bank account details of businesses to tally with their filings, misuse of refund and sharing best practices in revenue augmentation. Discussions in the meeting would focus on the road ahead with e-invoicing, new return system and feedback, e-way bill linking with Fastag, pendency of refunds, linkage of Aadhaar to GST registration, enforcement module use without overreach and the QR code, sources said.

A detailed review of further use of data analytics and artificial intelligence in the process of enforcement and red-flagging the tax evaders and fake refund claimants would also be taken up to augment revenue and better compliance without overreach, sources said. It would also examine the processes designed to give due role to the collating and combined study of data from the third parties like banks/IFU-India, sources said.

This meeting would be attended by the senior officers of Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, Central Board of Direct Taxes, Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), Directorate General of Analytics and Risk Management and GSTN officials. Targeted approach to stop tax evasion without any overreach or harassment to the genuine taxpayers will be deliberated with concerned field officers and also the enforcement wings, sources added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

'This dinosaur replaced all its teeth every two months'

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Bill Hader, Rachel Bilson continue to fuel rumours about dating

American actor Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson continue to feed dating rumours as they were seen out together picking up groceries. As per Page Six, the pair were photographed together outside a grocery shop at a Los Angeles Ralphs on New Year...

UC Browser launches new version for increased mobile data saving

New Delhi India, Jan 2 ANINewsVoir UC Browser, worlds number one third-party mobile browser and a content platform, owned by UCWeb - a business within Alibaba Innovation Initiatives Business Group, has recently launched a new version that a...

Sterlite Technologies bags Rs 1,800 Cr project from Telangana

STL Sterlite Technologies Ltd, a data networks innovator, has bagged a Rs 1,800 crore project from Telangana Fiber Grid Corporation Ltd. T-Fiber to create a high speed rural broadband network. Supporting the vision to establish a Digital T...

Delhi's winter power demand touched all-time high on new year's day: Discom

The peak winter power demand in the national capital touched an all-time high of 5,343 MW on new years day, a discom spokesperson said. According to State Load Dispatch Centre SLDC, Delhi, the peak power demand reached 5,343 MW at 11.11 AM ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020