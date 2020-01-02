TVS Motor Company registers sales of 231,571 units in December 2019

Hosur (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jan 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): TVS Motor Company registered sales of 231,571 units in December 2019 as against sales of 271,395 units in the month of December 2018. As planned, the Company has started producing and dispatching BSVI vehicles of 2020 TVS Apache RTR series, TVS Jupiter Classic and TVS XL.

Two-Wheeler Total two-wheelers registered sales of 215,619 units in December 2019 as against sales of 258,709 units in December 2018. Domestic two-wheeler registered sales of 157,244 units in December 2019 as against sales of 209,906 units in December 2018.

Motorcycle registered sales of 93,697 units in December 2019 as against sales of 107,189 units in December 2018. Scooter sales of the Company registered sales of 74,716 units in December 2019 as against sales of 91,480 units in December 2018. Exports

The Company's total exports grew by 22 per cent from 60,262 units registered in the month of December 2018 to 73,512 units in December 2019. Two-wheeler exports grew by 20 per cent, increasing from 48,803 units in December 2018 to 58,375 units in December 2019 Three-Wheeler

Three-wheeler of the Company grew by 26 per cent, increasing from 12,686 units in December 2018 to 15,952 units registered in December 2019. Third Quarter Sales Performance

During the third quarter of the current financial year, two-wheeler posted sales of 7.7 lakh units as against sales of 9.5 lakh units in the third quarter of the previous year. Sales of three-wheelers of the Company grew by 22 per cent from 0.4 lakh units in the third quarter of the previous year to 0.5 lakh units in the third quarter of the current year. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.