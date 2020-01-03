Oil prices soar more than 4% after Iranian general killed
Hong Kong, Jan 3 (AFP) Oil prices soared more than four per cent Friday following claims that the US had killed a top Iranian general, ratcheting up tensions between the foes and fuelling fears of a conflict in the crude-rich region.
The head of Iran's Quds Force, Qasem Soleimani, was hit in an attack on Baghdad international airport early Friday, according to Hased, a powerful Iraqi paramilitary force linked to Tehran.
Brent surged 4.4 per cent to USD 69.16 and WTI jumped 4.3 per cent to 63.84. (AFP) AMS
