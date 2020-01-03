TVS Motor unveils new 125 cc race edition scooter in Sri Lanka Chennai, Jan 3 (PTI): Two and three-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor on Friday said it has unveiled a 125 cc scooter TVS NTORQ Race Edition equipped with new features. The launch of the scooter witnessed a huge turnaround in the Sri Lankan scooter market, TVS Lanka CEO Ravi Liyanage said.

"The scooter has become an immediate favourite and we are sure the Race Edition will satisfy the customers seeking an element of thrill and wanting more from the scooter," he said. According to a company statement, the Race Edition features LED day-time running lamps, LED headlamp and also equipped with a hazard lamp enabled by a switch.

The vibrant chequered flag graphics along with the 'Race Edition' emblem on the scooter accentuates the TVS Racing pedigree. The scooter comes in a three-tone combination of matte black, metallic black and metallic red colour, the company said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.