Left Menu
Development News Edition

BrightStar, a franchise partner of Carl's Jr plans to triple its footprint and seek investment in India

Indian F&B industry is highly fragmented with 1.5 million eating outlets across the country, out of which close to 2,00,000 outlets form the organized segment is rapidly growing at an annual rate of 16 per cent.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 14:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 14:52 IST
BrightStar, a franchise partner of Carl's Jr plans to triple its footprint and seek investment in India
BrightStar. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] Jan 03 (ANI/NewsVoir): Indian F&B industry is highly fragmented with 1.5 million eating outlets across the country, out of which close to 2,00,000 outlets form the organized segment is rapidly growing at an annual rate of 16 per cent. The major revenue around 22 per cent is earned from key metro Mumbai and Delhi making them the biggest F&B hubs in the country. This further indicates the prospect of exponential growth in organized QSR market with a whopping 4.5 billion industry.

Riding on this growth wave of the Indian F&B industry, BrightStar, a franchise partner of the Californian burger chain, Carl's Jr plans to triple its footprint and seek investment in India. The hospitality giant has been granted exclusive Master Franchise rights of Californian burger chain in North India. The company has been winning the Indian market with its customized consulting strategies focusing primarily on customer experience & product for matured and underpenetrated markets.

In line with the vision, the brand is currently in expansion mode primarily in the Punjab-Chandigarh region owing to its consumer demography and diverse range of products. By March 2020, BrightStar is aiming to open four more outlets and will touch 20 store marks by the end of this year. The current expansion strategy is targeted to achieve higher ROI by utilization of economics of scale.

Backed by a strong promoter back-up, the promoters collectively committed USD 4 million to the business. Spearheaded by seasoned food industry professionals, BrightStar has successfully scaled and launched leading international brands in India. One of the biggest feathers added to BrightStar cap is Californian burger Chain Carl's Jr India, currently operating four outlets at premium locations of Delhi-NCR with estimated revenue of Rs 10.5 crore for the FY 2019-20 and with a positive EBITDA margins at the store level.

Starting from a humble hot dog cart in 1941, the food chain has become a global giant serving the best quality burgers across the world. Founded in California, Carl's Jr has been a pioneer of the quick service restaurants (QSR) industry for the past 75 plus years. Fast forward to today, with over 3800 restaurants in 43 countries, Carl's Jr and sister brand Hardee's focus on fresh food made with only premium quality ingredients to provide big-juicy burgers, hand-scooped ice-cream milkshakes and hand-breaded chicken. Both entities have consistently ranked among the top five burger brands by Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 for many years.

Carl's Jr features a superior dining experience that includes innovative menu items made-to-order and served hot and fresh at your table, all in a modern, upscale and spacious environment, while also having options of take away, drive-thru and home delivery for its guests. Carl's Jr India is also known for its high-quality products made from a variety of fresh and healthy ingredients. It provides great taste at a great value to its guests and leads the industry in class and innovation.

Carl's Jr, in India, has invested over USD 1.5 million for substantial consumer research, product development & tasting trials, which has helped us to develop a full line of fresh and flavourful premium vegetarian & non-vegetarian options. Carl's Jr India offers guests a wide range of products designed to meet the Indian palate, in addition to several signatures Carl's Jr menu items available globally. In India, it offers the brand's signature chargrilled burgers, hand-breaded boned & deboned chicken, side orders accompanied with beverages.

The brand has been led by leading hospitality and industry professionals Yogesh Malik, Shipra Sharma, and Samir Chopra. These serial entrepreneurs are taking BrightStart to newer heights with a track record in consulting & incubation for various national and international brands. Yogesh Malik, who is also the Chairman and Managing Director of Palimpsest Publishers and Ray Infratrade, is one of the first movers in the Indian F&B industry as the promoter of Malik Sweets as an exclusive venture. A passionate entrepreneur with a zeal to make big ventures supported by his educational background in English Hons and Hotel Management, Yogesh has transformed the Indian Consulting Industry.

He has been engaged in food export business and providing real estate consulting for the hospitality sector. With his belief in Indian throes of burger innovation, having gone through something similar with Pizza and pasta a decade ago. His vision is to outreach the millennial with premium burgers and also triple the business in North India within a year. Shipra Sharma, an MBA focussed in Business Administration, Management and Operations from Massachusetts Institute of Technology - Sloan School of Management. She is also an alumnus of Harvard University and Boston University, wherein she got her graduate and undergraduate degrees.

Her professional portfolio presents her as the Director of Empire Housing Project with a demonstrated history of working in the biotechnology industry. Samir Chopra, Chartered Accountant by profession and graduate from Shri Ram College of Commerce and has 30 plus years of diverse experience. He is the recipient of the Most Promising Entrepreneur of the Year - 2009 & entrepreneur of the Year - 2012 by the Asia Pacific Entrepreneurship Association.

Subrata Gorai, Chief Business Officer, who heads the business, is a Hotel Management graduate with a specialization in F&B Management from American Hotels & Lodging Education Institute, USA. A hospitality professional with over 23 years of experience in India, USA, and UAE, Subrata is driving success at the corporate level to optimize underperforming businesses to market favourite business, achieving fiscal goals and fame, creating new concepts and start-ups. His past associations include international brands like Taj Group of Hotels, Royal Caribbean International, Pizza Hut, Chicking, Jones, The Grocer, Keita, etc.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Iran names Esmail Qaani new Quds chief after Soleimani killing

Irans supreme leader appointed Esmail Qaani as the new head of the Revolutionary Guards foreign operations arm after its commander was killed Friday in a US strike on Baghdad airport.Following the martyrdom of the glorious general haj Qasem...

UPDATE 2-After Tesla's record year in Norway, rivals gear up for 2020

New electric car sales in Norway rose by a third last year amid soaring demand for Tesla Incs vehicles, but the pioneering U.S. company will face a more competitive market in 2020 as rivals prepare to launch new electric models. Fully elect...

UPDATE 1-Britain urges de-escalation after U.S. killing of Iran's Soleimani

British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab on Friday urged all parties to de-escalate after the United States killed Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani.We have always recognized the aggressive threat posed by the Iranian Quds force led by Qa...

Gautam Gambhir inaugurates air purifier prototype in Delhi

East Delhi lawmaker Gautam Gambhir on Friday inaugurated the prototype of a first-of-its-kind air purifier in Delhis Lajpat Nagars central market. The tower will treat 6,00,000 cubic meter air per day, collecting more than 75 per cent of tw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020