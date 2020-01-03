Left Menu
Development News Edition

PayPal unveils Adoption Assistance Programme

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 16:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 15:20 IST
PayPal unveils Adoption Assistance Programme
Image Credit: Pixabay

Digital payments player PayPal has unveiled a new adoption assistance programme aimed at enhancing the parental support benefits for employees, the company said here on Friday. "The new policy will offer financial support of upto Rs one lakh per adoption for adoptive parents. This covers reimbursement of adoption expenses such as CARA registration, child placement, foster care and establishment of legal guardianship", a press release said.

PayPal said it offers paid adoption leave of 16 weeks for female employees and paternity leave of two weeks. The move is a part of the company's endeavour to ensure a work-life balance for employees keeping in mind the evolving family dynamics and work culture.

"At PayPal, fostering an open, diverse and innovation-driven culture is essential for our employees to be at their creative best", PayPal Human Resources Senior Director Jayanthi Vaidyanathan said. "As part of this effort, we have enhanced our parental support benefits for adoptive parents so they have constant support throughout the process", she said.

The company said parents can also avail counselling assistance or tips on parenting from the Employee Assistance Programme which is in effective from December 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana Govt signs MoU with Mahindra Ecole Centrale in AI field

Government of Telangana and Mahindra Ecole Centrale MEC College of Engineering, Hyderabad, signed an MoU in the area of Artificial intelligence AI on the 2nd of January 2020.As per the MoU, Mahindra Ecole Centrale will provide skill develop...

Iran names Esmail Qaani new Quds chief after Soleimani killing

Irans supreme leader appointed Esmail Qaani as the new head of the Revolutionary Guards foreign operations arm after its commander was killed Friday in a US strike on Baghdad airport.Following the martyrdom of the glorious general haj Qasem...

UPDATE 2-After Tesla's record year in Norway, rivals gear up for 2020

New electric car sales in Norway rose by a third last year amid soaring demand for Tesla Incs vehicles, but the pioneering U.S. company will face a more competitive market in 2020 as rivals prepare to launch new electric models. Fully elect...

UPDATE 1-Britain urges de-escalation after U.S. killing of Iran's Soleimani

British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab on Friday urged all parties to de-escalate after the United States killed Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani.We have always recognized the aggressive threat posed by the Iranian Quds force led by Qa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020