PayPal unveils Adoption Assistance Programme

Digital payments player PayPal has unveiled a new adoption assistance programme aimed at enhancing the parental support benefits for employees, the company said here on Friday. "The new policy will offer financial support of upto Rs one lakh per adoption for adoptive parents. This covers reimbursement of adoption expenses such as CARA registration, child placement, foster care and establishment of legal guardianship", a press release said.

PayPal said it offers paid adoption leave of 16 weeks for female employees and paternity leave of two weeks. The move is a part of the company's endeavour to ensure a work-life balance for employees keeping in mind the evolving family dynamics and work culture.

"At PayPal, fostering an open, diverse and innovation-driven culture is essential for our employees to be at their creative best", PayPal Human Resources Senior Director Jayanthi Vaidyanathan said. "As part of this effort, we have enhanced our parental support benefits for adoptive parents so they have constant support throughout the process", she said.

The company said parents can also avail counselling assistance or tips on parenting from the Employee Assistance Programme which is in effective from December 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.