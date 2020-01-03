Delay in services on Delhi Metro's Grey Line due to technical snag

Services on the Delhi Metro's Dwarka-Najafgarh corridor were delayed due to a technical issue in a train on Friday, officials said. The 4.2-km Grey Line connects Dwarka to the urban village of Najafgarh.

"There is a minor delay in services on the Grey Line due to a technical issue in a train. But, normal service on all other lines," a senior DMRC official said. The DMRC also tweeted to alert the passengers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

