Delay in services on Delhi Metro's Grey Line due to technical snag
Services on the Delhi Metro's Dwarka-Najafgarh corridor were delayed due to a technical issue in a train on Friday, officials said. The 4.2-km Grey Line connects Dwarka to the urban village of Najafgarh.
"There is a minor delay in services on the Grey Line due to a technical issue in a train. But, normal service on all other lines," a senior DMRC official said. The DMRC also tweeted to alert the passengers.
