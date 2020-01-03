Silk Processing Plant inaugurated by KVIC at Surendranagar in Gujarat

In a historic initiative taken by Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), a first Silk Processing Plant was inaugurated today at Surendranagar in Gujarat which would help cut down the cost of production of silk yarn drastically and increase the sale and availability of raw material for Gujarati Patola Sarees locally. The plant has been set up by a khadi institution at a cost of Rs 75 lack in which KVIC has contributed Rs 60 lakh. The unit has employed 90 local women, 70 of which belong to the Muslim community.

Patola, the trademark Saree of Gujarat, is considered to be very costly and worn only by the Royals or the Aristocrat. The reason being the raw material silk yarn is purchased from Karnataka or West Bengal, where silk processing units are situated, thus increasing the cost of the fabric manifolds.

Chairman, KVIC Shri V. K. Saxena said that cocoons will be brought from Karnataka and West Bengal and Silk yarn will be processed in house, thus reducing the cost of production and giving a major boost to the sale of famous Gujarati Patola Sarees. Surendranagar district is a backward district in Gujarat where KVIC has invested Rs. 60 Lakhs to build the Silk Processing Plant, in order to generate livelihood and boost sales of Patola Sarees by making silk more readily available at a low cost, for the Patola Saree manufacturers in the nearby area.

Traditionally, every region in India has had its own unique weave for the Silk Saree. It is quite notable that Patola Silk Saree is amongst the top five silk weaves which are desired in every Indian Saree Lover's wardrobe.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.