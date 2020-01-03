Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trade unions to go ahead with Jan 8 general strike

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 19:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 19:09 IST
Trade unions to go ahead with Jan 8 general strike

A day after meeting the labour minister, 10 central trade unions on Friday said they will go ahead with their general strike or 'Bharat Bandh' on January 8 "to protest against anti-labour policies" of the government. "The Central Trade Unions conveyed their firm resolve after the meeting called by Union Labour Minister (on Thursday). The general strike on January 8, 2020 stands," a joint statement issued by the 10 central trade unions said.

At the meeting, the minister told the unions that the government has been taking all steps for the welfare of workers and legislations on Labour Codes are a part of that, the statement said. However, the unions -- which included AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC -- maintained that the Labour Codes are designed to impose slavery on the workers.

None of the issues which have been continuously raised by the central trade unions, including unemployment, minimum wages, social security and 14-point charter of demands, were addressed by the minister, it said. The government has also not called the tripartite Indian Labour Conference after 2015, it added.

The united platform of trade unions also raised the issue of ignoring INTUC (Indian National Trade Union Congress), which they said was a political move to create rivalries between the bodies. The issues facing auto sector workers, particularly those employed by Honda in Gurgaon, were also raised before the minister.

Against such anti-labour policies of the government, the central trade unions have decided to go ahead with the country-wide general strike on January 8, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Italy's Salvini looks to avoid trial over migrant standoff

Italys far-right League leader Matteo Salvini, looking to avoid trial for alleged kidnapping, has defended his decision to detain migrants on a coastguard boat last July, saying the move had been backed by the whole government.Salvini was i...

Australian PM's India visit cancelled: Diplomatic sources

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrisons scheduled visit to India later this month has been canceled due to the extraordinary circumstances of the bushfires in Australia, diplomatic sources said. Morrison was slated to pay a state visit to...

2 workers die, 17 hurt in Cambodian building collapse

Phnom Penh Cambodia, Jan 3 AP A building under construction in southern Cambodia collapsed Friday, killing at least two workers and trapping others inside, police said. The seven-story building in the coastal province of Kep collapsed while...

Underage rape probe opened into French author Matzneff

Paris, Jan 3 AFP Paris prosecutors on Friday opened a rape investigation into author Gabriel Matzneff, a day after the publication of a book detailing his sexual relationship with a girl of 14 over three decades ago. The case has attracted ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020