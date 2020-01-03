Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oil surges after US killing of top Iranian general fuels war fears

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 20:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 20:42 IST
Oil surges after US killing of top Iranian general fuels war fears

London, Jan 3 (AFP) World oil prices soared on Friday after the US killed a top Iranian general, fanning fresh fears of a conflict in the crude-rich Middle East, with Tehran warning of retaliation. The head of Iran's Quds Force, Qasem Soleimani, was hit in an attack on Baghdad's international airport early Friday.

Later, US President Donald Trump tweeted a picture of the American flag, and the Pentagon said he had ordered Soleimani's killing. Brent oil surged by 4.5 per cent in the London morning and WTI jumped 4.1 per cent as traders fretted over the dramatic escalation in tensions, but then prices eased back a little in the afternoon.

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has warned of "severe revenge" for "the criminals who bloodied their foul hands with his blood", while the country's foreign minister called the move a "dangerous escalation". Cailin Birch, global economist at The Economist Intelligence Unit, said the market feared a "broader conflict".

"The importance stems less from the potential loss of Iranian oil supplies ... and more from the risk that this could spark a broader conflict that draws in Iraq, Saudi Arabia and others," she told AFP. "There is also a significant risk that Iran could launch a targeted attack on US ships in the region, which could disrupt seaborne crude oil flows and cause prices to rise further."

Oil prices saw a record surge in September after attacks on two Saudi Arabian facilities briefly slashed output in the world's top exporter by half. Trump blamed Iran for the attack and previous other blasts on tankers in the Gulf last year.

"The market remembers very well the unexpected drone attack on Saudi Aramco last autumn and is afraid that something similar can have a massive impact on the oil market supply and prices for an extensive period of time," noted Saltvedt. Birch, however, talked down the prospect of a full-blown war and described Friday's price gains as "fairly muted" so far.

"We do not expect to see a one-day price spike, in percentage terms, as large as the 10-percent jump seen in September 2019 when Saudi oil infrastructure was attacked. "While this strike is the most significant escalation of US-Iran tensions that we've seen yet, we still do not expect the US and Iran to enter into a full-fledged war that would impact oil production and disrupt regional supply chains."

Meanwhile, investors rushing for the hills piled into safe-haven units, including the Japanese yen and gold which reached a near four-month peak. Global equity markets also came under pressure from profit-taking following strong recent gains, with Frankfurt down around 1.5 per cent, and other European markets posting smaller losses.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones index started the New York trading day more than 300 points lower. (AFP) SCY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Nepal assembly calls for diplomatic efforts to resolve Kalapani dispute

The Nepal National Assembly has unanimously asked the government to intensify the ongoing diplomatic efforts to resolve the Nepal-India border dispute in the Kalapani region. A resolution proposed by ruling Nepal Communist Party chief whip ...

Soccer-Chelsea won't let Giroud leave without replacement - Morris

Chelsea will only allow striker Olivier Giroud to leave in the January transfer window if they can sign the right replacement for the Frenchman, assistant coach Jody Morris said on Friday. Giroud, who joined Chelsea from Arsenal in January ...

Those responsible for serving notices on dead, elderly will face action: Firozabad police

The district police here on Friday said that those responsible for sending out notices to a dead man and elderly people over violent anti-CAA protests will be punished. After violent protests on December 20, Firozabad police sent out notice...

NPP tells its members not to speak on CAA without permission

Meghalayas ruling National Peoples Party has issued a diktat to its members not to make any official comment on the political and social impact of the Citizenship Amendment law without the permission of the top party leadership, a senior NP...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020