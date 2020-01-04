Iraq military denies air strike took place on Saturday in Taji

Iraq's military denied on Saturday an airstrike had taken place on a medical convoy in Taji, north of Baghdad.

Iraq's Popular Mobilisation Forces umbrella grouping of paramilitary groups had said earlier on Saturday said that an airstrike targeting its fighters hit a convoy of medics.

However, the PMF later issued another statement saying that no medical convoys were targeted in Taji. (Reporting By Ahmed Aboulenein; Writing By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Toby Chopra)

