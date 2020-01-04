Left Menu
Development News Edition

Atlantia CEO warns of bankruptcy risk if concession revoked-paper

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Rome
  • |
  • Updated: 04-01-2020 17:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-01-2020 17:07 IST
Atlantia CEO warns of bankruptcy risk if concession revoked-paper
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Atlantia risks going bankrupt if Italy's government revokes its motorway license with limited compensation, the infrastructure group's CEO told an Italian daily on Saturday, adding an alternative compromise could be found. Atlantia has come under fire after the collapse of a concrete bridge operated by its Autostrade per l'Italia unit killed 43 people in the port city of Genoa in August 2018.

The group, controlled by Italy's Benetton family, manages the country's biggest toll-road network, spanning 3,000 km. The Rome government is considering revoking Autostrade's motorway license and recently passed measures that reduce compensation owed for the early termination of a contract if the concession holder is in breach of its obligations.

"With the revocation and a reduced payout, we risk going bankrupt because we have outstanding credit lines worth 10.5 billion euros," Atlantia CEO Roberto Tomasi told Corriere Della Sera in an interview. Late on Friday, credit rating agency Moody's downgraded Atlantia for the second time in a month, pushing its debt further below the investment grade threshold.

"We need an accord that brings together public interest, the rights of those in business and the rule of law. Such an accord is possible and must be reached in the interest of (Atlantia's) 7,000 workers, all stakeholders, and Italians in general," Tomasi said. He declined to comment on a Corriere report saying Atlantia had proposed to the transport ministry to pay some 2 billion euros to rebuild the Genoa bridge, compensate the city and fund fresh investments, but had rejected a request to cut tolls by 5% in coming years.

"All I can say is that we're ready to continue discussions with the government to avoid destroying a piece of the country's industrial heritage," he said. After an emergency meeting called this week when parts of the roof of a highway tunnel managed by Autostrade fell off, the transport ministry announced a freeze of highway tolls for 2020.

Tomasi said Atlantia was ready to discuss a toll system that tied hikes to investments carried out and not simply planned. Motorway operators have appealed against such a system put forward by Italy's transportation authority. The government, however, has moved to block tariff increases until operators adopt new plans that conform to the new system.

Tomasi said Atlantia would present a new business plan to 2023 in January with a focus on research and development, new management models and digitalization.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Private trainer aircraft crashes in MP's Sagar, two killed

One Punch Man Season 3: More on confirmation, What we can see in next season

UPDATE 1-Court hears arguments in Trump bid to block testimony sought by House

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Tommy's backstory, Other vital facts series lovers must know

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

ISL: Kerala, Hyderabad look to break winless run

Bottom-placed teams Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters FC will be desperate to break their winless streak when they clash in an Indian Super League fixture at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Sunday. Hyderabad are currently rock bottom wi...

CAT results announced, 10 candidates score 100 percentile

Ten candidates scored a perfect 100 percentile in the Common Admission Test CAT, results of which were announced on Saturday. All ten candidates are men from technological and engineering backgrounds, officials said, adding six of these can...

It hurts to be torn apart: Hailey Bieber on online trolling

Justin Biebers wife Hailey Bieber has said that social media has become the breeding ground for cruelty after being subjected to online abuse for months. The 23-year-old model posted a lengthy statement on Instagram, saying the constant onl...

Syria death toll tops 380,000 in almost nine-year war: monitor

Beirut, Jan 4 AFP Almost nine years of civil war in Syria has left more than 380,000 people dead including over 115,000 civilians, a war monitor said in a new toll Saturday. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which has a network of so...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020