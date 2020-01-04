Left Menu
CBP for JK officials focuses on various aspects of e-procurement, GFR

  PTI
  • |
  Jammu
  • |
  Updated: 04-01-2020 20:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-01-2020 20:12 IST
The 2nd day of the three-day capacity building programme (CPB) for officials of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday witnessed presentations on different aspects of e-procurement and General Financial Rules (GFR) here, an official spokesman said. The presentations by the experts and faculty members from National Institute of Financial Management (NIFM) and J&K Institute of Management, Public Administration and Rural Development (IMPARD) threw light on the topics pertaining to GFR manual, consultancy services and works manual currently in vogue, the spokesman said.

Earlier in the day, he said deliberations were made on the 'Manual for the Procurement of Goods-2017' and outsourcing of non-consultancy services. In the 2nd session, the participating officials were familiarised about recommended procedures for hiring of consultancy services and 'Manual for Works 2019', he said.

The spokesman said training on procurement of standard quality goods, services and works by government departments were some of the concerns that dominated the discussions. Special instructions regarding processes and technicalities of tendering of works or services to be accomplished by the departments were imparted, he said adding the officials also gave their feedback about the current nature and scope of the work they perform on a day to day basis.

In the first-of-its-kind capacity building programme, around 385 high-ranking government officials are being trained in updated trends and procedures to be followed in the procurement of goods or services. The programme was envisaged to enhance the capacity of the officials to accomplish these tasks efficiently in an economical manner. The programme is scheduled to train 1000 officials from J&K in the phases to come.

The programme, being organised by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), NIFM, National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG), Government of India, in collaboration with the Department of Finance and J&K IMPARD, Government of J&K, is being held with an aim to promote good governance practices and evolve transparent public policy here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

