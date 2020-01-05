Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt measures to boost realty sector, job prospects, say experts

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 18:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-01-2020 18:30 IST
Govt measures to boost realty sector, job prospects, say experts

Buoyed by multiple reform measures undertaken by the government for the realty space, experts feel such steps will help in reviving the sector and generating more employment opportunities. At the same time, some of them also expressed concerns over liquidity situation and said that subdued demand may keep performance of residential realty projects muted.

"There was a recent government announcement of Rs 25,000 crore special window to provide funding to stalled housing projects to revive the sector and also to help in terms of incremental jobs, that is, employment generation, revival of demand for logistics, cement, iron and steel industries and many other adjacent industries, Sudeep Sen - head of industrial, manufacturing and engineering vertical, Teamlease ServicesTeamLease Services - told PTI. These measures, he said, will attribute a growth of 11 to 12 per cent in the sector in the next 6 to 8 months.

Funds will now be used to provide priority debt financing for the completion of incomplete or stalled housing projects in the affordable and middle-income housing sector, Sen said. On jobs front, he said the main hiring will be a mix of unskilled labour workforce (loaders, carpenters, welders, fitters) and also support function profiles, the likes of site supervisors, tele-callers, account executives, customer support staff and sales executives.

Maintaining a negative outlook for residential segment and stable outlook for commercial real estate, rating agency Icra in its report had stated that liquidity crunch and subdued demand is likely to keep performance of residential realty muted. Prices, however, are likely to move on a downtrend, driven not only by the continued focus of developers on keeping average ticket sizes affordable, but also by the high inventory overhang and overall sluggishness in demand, the Icra report added.

However, commercial real estate will benefit from robust demand and favourable tailwinds from successful listing of first domestic Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the report said. Michael Page India Director Nitin John Abraham said that even as the traditional housing sector is struggling due to a funding crisis and unsold inventories, which should see some movement, but commercial real estate is gaining momentum year on year and will show double digit growth this year as well.

Also, he said, models like co-working and co-living spaces are gaining solid traction. Abraham said the traditional centres of real estate including Mumbai, Bangalore and NCR domain will generate maximum employment in the real estate sector.

However, cities like Hyderabad, Pune and Ahmedabad will also create jobs in the sector, he added. Executive search organisation GlobalHunt Managing Director Sunil Goel said traditionally the real estate industry used to live and make money on spikes but the policies like RERA and large pool of availability of the units will make the industry consumer driven.

"This is good for the sector because this is not beneficial to few developers only, and the sector may get converted from an investor portfolio to an end customer portfolio," he said. The large number of transactions will create a greater number of jobs and will also bring growth to the sector compared to 2019, Goel added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Song Joong-Ki to start filming Bogota in Columbia, Is Song Hye-Kyo having less work?

Blackpink’s Lisa receives apology from Bangkok café owner after ‘sexualizing’ her visit

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Who wants to replace UK's defeated Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn?

Britains opposition Labour Party needs a new leader after veteran socialist Jeremy Corbyn said he would step down following his partys heavy election defeat at the hands of Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservatives. Corbyn said he would r...

Sushil Modi accuses Bihar's opposition parties of spreading myth among Muslims about CAA

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi on Sunday accused the opposition parties of spreading myth among Muslims about the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA. Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD and other opposition parties have spread myth among...

Million March organiser booked for violating police guidelines in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Police has booked one of the organisers of yesterdays Million March in the city for violating police guidelines. It was organised to protest against the CAA, NRC and NPR.Mustak Mallik, one of the organisers, has been booked for vi...

Kohli wins toss, elects to bowl against Sri Lanka in series-opener

India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl against Sri Lanka in the first Twenty20 International, here on Sunday. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who was out of action for four months due to stress fracture in his back, returned to th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020