PDD undergoing major reforms to address power shortcomings in J-K

  • Srinagar
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 20:00 IST
  • Created: 05-01-2020 20:00 IST
Various power projects are being taken up and the Power Development Department (PDD) is also undergoing major reforms to address shortcomings in the power sector in Jammu and Kashmir, K K Sharma, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu, said on Sunday. "Many power-related projects are coming up and several other existing projects are being upgraded under Prime Minister's Development Package (PMDP). All these measures would end the shortcomings of electricity in Kashmir valley, especially during the winter season," Sharma said at a function here.

He said the government has created separate power corporations for Jammu and Kashmir divisions, headed by managing directors. "This will not only decentralise decision making but it will also bring efficiency component to its functioning," he said, adding "people should be assured that lots of reforms are happening into PDD for bringing efficiency and making it viable Corporation."

Sharma also urged PDD officials to go for re-structuring of the department and its allied wings, besides working in close coordination for gaining greater results into the power distribution. He sought feedback from the officers over several ongoing developmental projects, stressing that the works under centrally sponsored schemes should be completed sooner.

He asked the officers to identify the bottlenecks in the works and complete the projects on priority. On an average, the department has been supplying peak load of 1200 MW and in harsh climate it faced the challenge of supplying increased load, which gradually surges from the onset of autumn and peaks in winter, officials said.

Sharma directed the officials to launch a drive to collect revenue from the consumers and simultaneously launch an awareness campaign to educate them about the power pilferage and rights and duties of the consumers. He also asked the PDD officials to publicise power curtailment schedule regularly.

