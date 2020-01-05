Left Menu
R'sthan Cellular Association says mobile retail market badly hit by online cos

The Rajasthan Cellular Association, a body of retailers of mobile phone trade, has claimed that brick and mortar retail trade was going through a tough phase and the government should intervene in the matter at the earliest. The association alleged that some of the online shopping companies were violating FDI norms and therefore the government should form a regulatory body for them.

"The mobile retail market has been badly affected by online trade. Over 40,000 mobile retail stores have closed in India in the recent past. In Rajasthan also, 5,000 stores have been closed and many have lost business and jobs," Sunil Gupta, association's president, said. He said that a three-day national convention will be held from 6 to 8 January at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi in which nearly 1,500 mobile merchant members of Rajasthan will participate.

Gupta said that the share of retail mobile trade has drastically come down due to online trade and the government should come forward to regulate the online shopping platforms.

