South Korean lifestyle brand Mumuso eyes aggressive expansion in India

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 20:55 IST
  • Created: 05-01-2020 20:24 IST
South Korean lifestyle brand Mumuso on Sunday announced its plans to open outlets across the country. "Mumuso is eyeing at the Indian market aggressively with new stores in different parts of the country," the South Korean lifestyle brand said in a statement.

The brand is also looking for potential franchises to set up new stores in different corners of the country. Mumuso has launched more than 30 stores in the last year which is more than two stores per month. The brand has also expanded its categories and plans to enter the F&B section soon.

Mumuso India Director Manoj Agarwal said, "I have been studying the retail market very closely. The Indian retail market is huge. When it comes to lifestyle products, India has seen a sharp rise in demand in recent years. Our expansion strategy is to set up outlets all over India along with entering the e-commerce market as online shopping has seen a big boost in India in recent years. Mumuso, unlike distributorship, franchisees will have more profit and direct access under B2C Format." Mumuso India -- the Indian entity of Mumuso -- offers accessories, household stationery, bags, children products, small electronics and lifestyle items, etc.

