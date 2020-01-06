Left Menu
Development News Edition

The Gateway by Hariharan Balagopal Sheds Light on Crime Against Senior Citizens

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 12:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 12:33 IST
The Gateway by Hariharan Balagopal Sheds Light on Crime Against Senior Citizens

NEW DELHI, MUMBAI and BANGALORE, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With an introduction by Arun Govil of Ramayana fame, and foreword by acclaimed investigator Kunwar Vikram Singh, who is also a former Chairman of the World Association of Detectives, the storyline of 'The Gateway' by Hariharan Balagopal is gripping and thought provoking. The book saw its release recently by Justice K.G.Balakrishnan, former CJI, with a few advance copies presented to distinguished guests. There are indications that the book will soon be made into a film for greater reach and impact on the subject, and is being taken up by Arun Govil for production. In its present form, the paperback version of the book is available at Amazon and all other leading book stores.

The book, opening with three brutal murders, steers away from the usual route of thriller and mystery. Employing an unconventional take on the same genres, it combines a good cause of safety and rehabilitation of senior citizens with a gripping and nail-biting storyline, and outlines the need for a concerted effort to fight crime against the old and the aged.

While much needed focus and attention is being extended to the security and safety of women and children in the country, one of the most vulnerable sections of the society, that of senior citizens, continues to be neglected. The headlines of murders of senior citizens in their own homes are often disturbing and shocking at the first instance, but are soon relegated to the background amidst the noise of more sensational news and stories. Sadly, crimes against senior citizens are not discussed with the same levels of alacrity and enthusiasm as crime against women in public places and molestation of children in their schools. When did one hear of candle light marches or social-media campaigns seeking justice for an old couple murdered in cold blood? Or is the rape of a sixty-five-year-old woman so gory and revolting that it can only grab headlines for one day for the sake of sensational news, but never to be followed up thereafter?

The National Crime Records Bureau throws up data on crimes against senior citizens and to say the least, it is disturbing. According to the NCRB report of 2016, Maharashtra tops the crime chart against senior citizens, followed by Madhya Pradesh and other metropolitan cities. The NCRB Report also forms a reference point in Hariharan Balagopal's book titled 'The Gateway', which draws attention to the plight of senior citizens, particularly the elderly and the aged, and presents their day-to-day struggle for existence, compulsions of medical needs, and their vulnerability against lurking dangers from hardened criminals.

'The Gateway' acts as the perfect squeaky wheel that divulges the adverse situations that senior citizens often find themselves in, and the issues they grapple with on a day to day basis without much help from their own kith and kin. Problems that one does not anticipate but are ever waiting to happen are enumerated in the book. The work advocates how certain basic precautionary measures can avert major problems for the senior citizens fending for themselves, and seeks to bring them out of self-imposed isolation.

About Hariharan Balagopal

A specialist in Media Management and Education, Hariharan has been a consultant with many educational initiatives and is associated with various established brands. With over 25 years of hands-on experience in both areas of work, Hariharan Balagopal has helped establish several renowned brands with strategic and media solutions, and has also been showing the way on launching, establishing and managing educational initiatives.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1060072/The_Gateway.jpg

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

China's PLA begins major military exercises in Tibet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

An emotional Tom Hanks accepts Cecille B DeMille award at Golden Globes

Veteran actor Tom Hanks choked up as he accepted the Cecille B DeMille award at the Golden Globes 2020 and dismissed his tears as being part of a cold. I swear to God, Im not nearly this emotional at home, said the versatile actor in his ac...

Thailand rolls out cannabis clinic based on traditional medicine

Thailand opened its first full-time clinic specialising in traditional and alternative cannabis-based medicine on Monday, as part of a move by the government towards developing a medicinal cannabis industry.This is a pilot clinic, because w...

Celtics G Walker to miss 3rd straight game with illness

The Boston Celtics declared point guard Kemba Walker out for the teams game Monday night at the Washington Wizards because of illness, the team announced Sunday. The three-time All-Star Walker will be forced to miss his third consecutive ga...

China says U.S. military interventionism aggravates Middle East tension

China criticised the United States for aggravating tension in the Middle East through its military interventionism over the standoff between Washington and Tehran and urged all parties to exercise restraint to ensure peace and stability.Bei...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020