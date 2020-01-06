Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police probing how Walmart store in US got infested with bedbugs

  • PTI
  • |
  • Newyork
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 15:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 15:59 IST
Police probing how Walmart store in US got infested with bedbugs

A Walmart Walmart Supercenter in the US state of Pennsylvania is facing an unusual and expensive problem after someone intentionally released bedbugs in a men's changing room, according to a media report. A manager at the store in Edinboro found a closed pill bottle with live bugs crawling inside and reported it to authorities Thursday, police said in a statement.

The bottle was found inside a boy's jacket which was for sale. "We take this seriously and are looking into this," a Walmart spokesperson told CNN. "We are fully cooperating with law enforcement on their investigation."

On Friday, health safety company Ecolab confirmed that the insects were bedbugs. A Walmart employee later found a second closed pill bottle containing dead bedbugs in the men's department, police said.

"A third-party pest management service has visited the store and we are working with them to assess next steps," the Walmart spokesperson said. "In the meantime, we have blocked off the impacted area."

State Police are investigating the matter and looking for the person or people responsible, they said. Bedbugs are "small, flat, parasitic insects" that survive by feeding off the blood of people and animals as they sleep, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

They do not spread disease, but can leave itchy bite marks which may lead to an allergic reaction for some people. While extremely small, bedbugs can live for months without feeding. Bedbug infestations are also very expensive to fight.

Professional extermination of bedbugs typically costs USD 200 to USD 1,500 per room and often fails, the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

China's PLA begins major military exercises in Tibet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas peck romantic kiss at Golden Globe red carpet

Actor Priyanka Chopra rocked the red carpet look along with husband and pop-singer Nick Jonas, and the madly in love couple made sure to have fun as they kissed each other on the red carpet of the 77th Golden Globe Awards on Sunday local ti...

Indonesian arrested selling Sumatran tiger skin

An Indonesian caught trying to sell the skin of a critically endangered Sumatran tiger has been arrested, police said Monday, highlighting the problem of animal trafficking in the Southeast Asian country. Authorities in Aceh, at the norther...

T'gana: AIMIM, Cong, TJS condemn JNU violence

Condemning the violence in JNU in Delhi, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said the BJP-led government at the Centre should perform its Constitutional duty, ensure justice and prevent such incidents. The Congress and Telangana Jan...

Police probing how Walmart store in US got infested with bedbugs

A Walmart Walmart Supercenter in the US state of Pennsylvania is facing an unusual and expensive problem after someone intentionally released bedbugs in a mens changing room, according to a media report. A manager at the store in Edinboro f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020