Left Menu
Development News Edition

Business community pays tribute to Richard Maponya

The South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SACCI) conveyed its condolences to the family of the prolific businessman whose career spanned over half a century.

Business community pays tribute to Richard Maponya
Maponya said the SACCI, continued to make a massive contribution to the broader business community in post-apartheid South Africa. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The business community in South Africa has paid tribute to trailblazing businessman Richard Maponya following his passing on Monday.

The South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SACCI) conveyed its condolences to the family of the prolific businessman whose career spanned over half a century.

The widely respected businessman passed away in Johannesburg just a few days after his 99th birthday.

In a statement the chamber saluted the business magnate for rising against the most difficult challenges and odds, to become a shining beacon of light for black business during the apartheid era.

Maponya said the SACCI, continued to make a massive contribution to the broader business community in post-apartheid South Africa.

It described Maponya not only as an activist, but a visionary and innovative leader in business and society in general.

"Dr. Maponya was a first amongst equals. It is said that a thermometer measures the temperature, and a thermostat creates the temperature. Dr. Richard Maponya was a thermostat who lit up the business scene for decades with his infectious personality, diligence, and brilliance," said the chamber.

It said Maponya's legacy will continue to inspire current and future generations of entrepreneurs.

Business Unity SA

Meanwhile, Business Unity South Africa (BUSA), said Maponya's passing represents a sad moment for the country.

"Dr. Maponya distinguished himself as a successful businessman at a time when it was extremely difficult for black people to start a business, let alone excel in business. Dr. Maponya started from humble beginnings during the apartheid period and fought against apartheid legislation to establish and grow his businesses."

The non-profit company, representing cross-cutting organised business interests, said Maponya had played a sterling role in the community where he had lived all his life.

"He was a social entrepreneur well before the term was coined and plowed back into his community as he became successful. He set an example for businesspeople and conducted his business ethically and morally," said BUSA acting Chief Executive Officer Cas Coovadia.

Earlier in the day, President Cyril Ramaphosa paid tribute to the Maponya saying the country has lost a pioneer who played a role in the transformation of South Africa's economy.

"We have lost a pioneer, a trailblazer and a man of extraordinary fortitude who paved the way for the racial transformation of the South African economy."

"Dr. Maponya's life is a testament to resilience, determination and the power of vision: namely to see the black business grow to assume its full role as the key participant and driver of our economy," said President Ramaphosa.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

Health News Summary: People with mental illness less likely to get cancer screening

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Japan looking at U-19 WC as a learning experience

Debutants Japan doesnt have any high expectations from the upcoming ICC U-19 World Cup and is only looking at the event as a learning experience said Japan Crickets Head of Operations Alan Curr. Later this month, Dhugal Bedingfields side wi...

Soccer-Germany's 1966 World Cup goalkeeper Tilkowski dies at 84

Former West Germany goalkeeper Hans Tilkowski, who played in the 1966 World Cup final against winners England, has died at the age of 84, his family told German media on Monday. That final featured one of the most controversial goals in foo...

Rallying-Terranova leads Dakar in Saudi Arabia as Alonso hits a rock

Argentine driver Orlando Terranova led the Dakar Rally after the second stage in Saudi Arabia on Monday while double Formula One champion Fernando Alonso smashed his Toyota on a rock and fell hours behind. Alonso was running fourth in his H...

Rupee slips 13 paise to 71.93 against US dollar on higher crude prices

The rupee plunged 13 paise to settle at 71.93 against the US currency on Monday, weighed down by the spike in global crude oil prices as escalating US-Iran tensions fanned fresh fears of conflict in the Middle East. Forex traders said growi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020