Valencia Nutrition becomes 3rd firm to list on BSE Startup
The BSE on Monday said Valencia Nutrition became the third company to get listed on its start-up platform. The other two companies already listed on the BSE Startups, which was launched in December 2018, are Alphalogic Techsys and Transpact Enterprises, the exchange said in a statement.
Last month, the Karnataka-based Valencia Nutrition came out with an initial public offering for 15,72,000 equity shares to raise Rs 7.23 crore. "The 3 companies listed on BSE Startups platform have raised Rs 14.76 crore from the market and total market capitalization of these companies as on January 6, 2020 is 54.64 crore,", the exchange noted.
