Jakob Friis Sorensen takes charge as APM Terminals Pipavav's MD

APM Terminals Pipavav (Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd) on Monday said Jakob Friis Sorensen has taken charge as its Managing Director. Sorensen has been a part of AP Moller Maersk Group since 1987 starting at the internal A P Moller Shipping School in Copenhagen, Denmark.

"Over the years he has held various positions within the Group in Maersk Line, Maersk Logistics and Damco in countries like Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Japan and India. "His long history of delivering high performance in developing markets of Asia within shipping and logistics side of business makes him an ideal choice to lead APM Terminals Pipavav on the next stage of its development journey," the company said in a statement.

Sorensen holds an MBA degree from Henley Management College, the UK and has attended several executive management courses at IMD, Lausanne, Penn State University in the US. APM Terminals Pipavav is one of India’s leading gateway port for containers, Ro/Ro (passenger cars), liquid bulk and dry bulk cargoes serving customers in Gujarat with road and rail networks to India’s hinterland and northwest.

The current annual cargo handling capacity includes 1.35 million TEU containers, 2,50,000 passenger cars, 2 million metric tonne of liquid bulk and 4 million metric tonne of dry bulk. APM Terminals Pipavav is India's first public private partnership (PPP) port in India and is a part of the APM Terminals global terminal network.

