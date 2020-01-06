Left Menu
Milind Soman To Take A Break From The City Life At Experion s Windchants

New Delhi, January 6: Experion, a 100% FDI-funded real estate developer backed by Experion Holdings Pte. Ltd., Singapore, will host Milind Soman in their active luxury residential project - Windchants - in Gurugram. This stunning residency takes inspiration from the Saptrishi Constellation and is architectured to maximise air circulation and daylight, thereby allowing more outdoor time. During his stay, Milind will get to enjoy the myriad of amenities that the condominium offers like a mini-theatre, amphitheatre, Zen garden and many more. The full-lap pool, outdoor jacuzzi, well-equipped gym, and the yoga pavilion with natural lighting will surely be quite exciting for the fitness enthusiast.

Link: https://www.instagram.com/p/B676kXgHtIX/

Yesterday in an Instagram post, Milind Soman expressed his excitement to witness one of Asia’s largest residential skywalks on the seventh floor of Windchants. He mentions, “Can’t wait to run on one of Asia’s largest residential #skywalk Experion Windchants, an architectural marvel for active living”.

This skywalk spreads across 1.4 km, connecting the 7 towers of the project, which spread over 23 acres. Windchants, being one of the most premium housing complexes by Experion, has an exquisite selection of penthouses, luxury villas and apartments, which is set around an artistically laid out landscape. The condominium also houses 2,50,000 sq ft of activity space and sports facilities, that will also be an attraction for a sports lover like Milind.

Experion has developed townships, commercial landmarks, group-housing projects, and other real estate projects across many parts of the country and is emerging as one of the most sought-out real estate developers in India and Milind Soman’s experience at the residency would be quite exciting to look out for.

About Experion

Experion is a 100% FDI funded real estate developer backed by Experion Holdings Pte Ltd, Singapore - the real estate investing arm of the $2.5 billion AT Holdings group of companies. Other businesses of AT Holdings include Construction, Oil & Gas, Renewable Energy, and Asset Management. The group has successfully launched and delivered several projects in Delhi (NCR). The portfolio of residential and commercial projects include Windchants, (sector 112, Gurugram, The Heartsong (sector 108, Gurugram), The Westerlies (sector 108, Gurugram), Milestone Experion (Sector 15, Gurugram) and Experion Capital, (Lucknow). The latest project, Experion Virsa (Amritsar) is being developed under wholly owned subsidiary Parador Developers (Amritsar) Pvt. Ltd.

Disclaimer: This does not constitute a legal offer. Information and contents set out herein are subject to revision as permissible under applicable laws. The sale is subject to the terms of Booking Application and Agreement For Sale. Customers are advised to have their independent evaluation. All specifications shall be as per final agreement. Experion: Experion Developers Pvt. Ltd. (Promotor under RERA).

License: This group housing colony project in Sector – 112, Gurgaon is duly approved / licensed by the office of Director General, Town & Country Planning Deptt., Haryana vide License no. 21 of 2008 dtd. 8.2.2008 & 28 of 2012 dtd. 7.4.2012 for 21.55 acres and 1.881 acres respectively (Total licensed area = 23.431 acres). Building plans approved vide DGTCP office memo no.: ZP-595/JD(BS)/2012/9781 dtd. 7.6.2012. RERA Regn. for PH 1 not applicable. Regn. No. PH 2 - 64 of 2017, PH 3 - 73 of 2017 and PH 4 - 112 of 2017. In case of inspection of original approvals, the same can be inspected at corporate office with prior appointment. Registered office of Experion Developers Pvt. Ltd. is at F9, First Floor, Manish Plaza 1, Plot No. 7, MLU, Sector 10, Dwarka, New Delhi-110075, India. CIN: U70109DL2006FTC151343.

PWR PWR

