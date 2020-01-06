Left Menu
Development News Edition

9 firms to list commercial papers on BSE for Rs 6,100 cr issue size

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 18:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 18:37 IST
9 firms to list commercial papers on BSE for Rs 6,100 cr issue size

Leading stock exchange BSE on Monday said nine companies have filed applications with the bourse to list their commercial papers (CPs) for a total issue size of Rs 6,100 crore. REC Ltd, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd, SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd, Axis Finance Ltd, Redington (India) Ltd, Motilal Oswal Home Finance Ltd, Avenue Supermarts Ltd, Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd and Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd are the firms that have made application to list CPs with the exchange, BSE said in a release.

After the process, the effective date of listing CPs with the exchange will be January 7, it added. "Till date 64 issuers have done 405 issuances of commercial papers and have successfully listed CPs of Rs 1,34,845 crore on BSE. The weighted average yield of these issuances is 6.13 per cent with an average tenor of 132 days", the exchange noted.

A CP is an unsecured money market instrument issued in the form of promissory notes that enables highly rated corporate borrowers to diversify their sources of short-term borrowing and provides an additional instrument to investors. Such instruments can be issued for maturities between a minimum of 7 days and a maximum of one year from the date of issue.

CPs are usually issued at a discount from face value and reflect prevailing market interest rates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

Health News Summary: People with mental illness less likely to get cancer screening

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-IAEA to report any relevant developments after Iran deal announcement

The U.N. atomic watchdog on Monday acknowledged Irans latest announcement on walking away, though reversibly, from its nuclear containment deal with major powers and said it would report any developments promptly to its member states.The In...

Additional forces deployed outside BHU, AMU in Uttar Pradesh

A day after the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU, police was put on alert in Uttar Pradesh and additional forces were deployed at Aligarh Muslim University AMU and Banaras Hindu University BHU. Additional forces were seen outside...

Russia sees no nuclear proliferation threat after Iran's enrichment decision

Russias Foreign Ministry said on Monday that it saw no threat of nuclear weapons proliferation after Irans decision to abandon limitations on enriching uranium.The ministry said that Russia remained fully committed to the Iran nuclear deal ...

British PM, Iraqi PM agree on need to de-escalate regional tensions -UK statement

Britains Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed with Iraqs Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi on the need to de-escalate tensions in the region when they spoke by phone on Monday, according to a UK statement. Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020