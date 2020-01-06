Left Menu
JCCI strongly bats for extension of special package to J&K

The Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) on Monday pitched for extension of the special package, under which subsidy on investment and interest rate is offered to business units, to the state which is to expire in March. "We request your good selves kindly to strongly recommend the extension of special package from Government of India which is expiring on 31st March 2020 and also recommend that the same should not be only for new investors but also for old existing units," JCCI President Rakesh Gupta told reporters here.

He said that after the introduction of GeM portal, the 20 per cent purchase preference that the local industry was enjoying is no more available. "Hence, some incentives in lieu of the same is strongly recommended," he added.

Gupta said that JCCI has sent a series of communications to Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu for addressing the demands of trade and industries in J&K. Gupta said that JCCI batted strongly for reconsideration of the decision on renewal of registration as pharmacists under the J&K Pharmacy Act prior to the extension of Central Pharmacy Act w.e.f October 31, 2019.

"More than 20,000 registrations approximately on experience and skill basis were done under the J&K State Pharmacy Act which were accepted and legally passed by the State Assembly and the Cabinet", he added. The JCCI president said the Drugs and Cosmetics Act of Government of India was fully in force in the state under which licences were issued to such registered pharmacists.

"Any denial to renew the above mentioned registrations would result in loss of livelihood being provided by 20,000 medical outlets which would mean snatching bread and butter from 5 lakh people," he said. He also called reconsideration of irrational increase of the One Time Road Tax on Motor Vehicles imposed last year.

The automobile industry in J&K employees nearly 10,000 skilled people and enjoys zero per cent support from the government, he said. "We would also like to bring to your kind notice that the last month sales data shows a minus 46 per cent figure in sales which is alarming," he added.

He batted strongly for constitution of a panel to assess the factual huge running losses being faced by the business houses in J&K Post August 5, 2019, on account of continuous shutdown, law and order problems and non availability of Internet connectivity.

