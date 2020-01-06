Concor incorporates wholly-owned subsidiary

State-owned Container Corporation of India (Concor) on Monday said it has incorporated a wholly-owned arm Last Mile Logistics. The arm will handle freight terminals and logistic requirements.

"CONCOR has incorporated on January 06, 2020, a wholly owned subsidiary company with the name CONCOR Last Mile Logistics Limited," the company said in a BSE filing. It said the authorised share capital of the company is Rs 100 crore.

"The objects of the above Company are inter-alia to develop goods sheds, operate and manage freight terminals/ goods sheds, develop warehouses, provide first mile- last mile connectivity and other services related thereto," the filing said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

