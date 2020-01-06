Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Sterling rebounds on business surveys, weaker dollar

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 21:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 21:20 IST
UPDATE 2-Sterling rebounds on business surveys, weaker dollar
Image Credit: Pixabay

Sterling rebounded on Monday as investors who had sold the currency for safe havens after the United States killed Iran's top military commander returned to the pound. Analysts said an upward revision to a business survey supported the pound too while the focus for investors now shifts to a parliamentary debate on Brexit legislation on Tuesday.

"We've got some better than expected PMIs, but some of it (the move higher in sterling) has been sentiment-driven," said Morten Lund, an analyst at Nordea. "It's a bit surprising, but I think some of it is positioning." The Purchasing Managers Index survey for Britain's services for December came in with a final reading of 50, better than the 49.1 reading forecast by economists polled by Reuters.

Optimism among companies has improved markedly since the Dec. 12 election, although the economy continues to stagnate, the PMI survey showed. Investors have remained cautious about the pound since Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives won a big majority in the vote. They worry about more political uncertainty down the road with Britain set to leave the European Union on Jan. 31 and the two sides then beginning negotiations on their future trading relationship.

RBC Capital Markets currency strategist Adam Cole noted that provisional January PMIs on Jan. 24 "will be more interesting as they will shed some light on the potential for a rebound in activity early in 2020 as political uncertainty cleared following the election." The UK parliament returns on Tuesday and will debate the Brexit bill, which includes a clause ruling out any extension of the transition period for trade talks beyond December 2020.

The pound rose 0.7% to as high as $1.3173 on Monday but remains below last week's $1.32. Sterling fell on Friday after the killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in a U.S. drone strike at Baghdad airport, boosting demand for safe-haven currencies, including the dollar.

The pound gained 0.4% to 85 pence before settling at 85.105 pence. It remains some way off its more than three-year high of 82.78 pence per euro reached last month. Some analysts think sterling is in for a drop.

Danske Bank analysts see the pound falling to around 87 pence per euro in three months because the Bank of England will soon cut interest rates by 25 basis points due to economic weakness. "Our base case is that this happens in January, but since the BoE has hinted it may want a bit more post-election data to rely on, the cut may not come before the May meeting," the analysts said in a note. They said investors were not pricing in more than a 50% probability of a cut by the end of 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

JNU students, teachers form human chain against Sunday's violence at varsity

Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU students and teachers on Monday formed a human chain in protest against yesterdays violence in the university.It was a planned attack carried out on connivance of JNU administration and the government. They h...

Djokovic inspires Serbia to ATP Cup quarter-finals

Brisbane, Jan 6 AFP A near-perfect Novak Djokovic won both his singles and doubles rubbers as Serbia beat France 2-1 to reach the quarter-finals of the inaugural ATP Cup teams event in Brisbane on Monday. After Benoit Paire beat Dusan Lajov...

No violence on JNU campus, police deployment to continue till situation improves: Delhi Police

No violence was reported from inside and outside Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU campus on Monday and deployment of police forces will continue till the situation improves, Deputy Commissioner of Police Southwest Devender Arya said on Mond...

Eagles QB Wentz says he's OK after head injury

Philadelphia quarterback Carson Wentz said Monday morning he is feeling well, hours after being knocked out of the NFC wild-card game against Seattle with a head injury. The Seahawks won 17-9 to advance.So dang proud of this team and how we...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020