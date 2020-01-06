Shah-led GoM's second meeting on Air India disinvestment likely on Tuesday

The second meeting of Home Minister Amit Shah-headed Group of Ministers (GoM) is likely to take place on Tuesday, according to a source. The meeting is expected to discuss the Preliminary Information Memorandum (PIM) on the Air India sale process, the source said.

The Air India Specific Alternative Mechanism (AISAM) or GoM has already approved re-initiation of the process for the government's 100 per cent stake sale in Air India along with Air India Express and the carrier's stake in joint venture AISATS. "The second meeting of the Group of Ministers on Air India sale may take place on Tuesday. It is likely to discuss the Preliminary Information Memorandum on the sale process," the source in the know of development told PTI on Monday.

He also said that "the expression of interest could be invited 45 days after the uploading of the PIM document". The last GoM meeting took place in September last year. Apart from Shah, it was also attended by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Commerce and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

