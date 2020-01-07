Paris, US have 15 days to settle digital tax dispute: France

Paris, Jan 7 (AFP) France and the United States have given themselves 15 days to settle a dispute over the taxation of US tech giants, French Finance Minister Bruno le Maire said on Tuesday. Le Maire said he had a "long discussion" on the telephone Monday with his US counterpart Steven Mnuchin.

"We have given ourselves exactly 15 days" to solve the issue at the OECD, and urged Washington not to impose sanctions during this time. Le Maire also met in Paris with EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan, who stressed the bloc would "stand together with France" in the dispute. (AFP) SCY

