'IT' is now 'Intelligence Technology': KT Rama Rao, IT Minister, Telangana State

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] Jan 07 (ANI/BusinessWire India): IT for twenty years has been Information Technology. But, it doesn't hold any water now. IT is now Intelligence Technology. The time has come now to redefine it said KT Rama Rao, Minister for IT&C, Govt of Telangana while addressing the 2000 plus engineering education experts at the inauguration of seventh International Conference on Transformations in Engineering Education here in the city at Anurag Group of Institutions (AGI) Campus at Venkatapur on Monday morning.

The theme of the event is the "Socio-humanistic approach in Engineering Education" with sub-themes such as outcomes-based education, game-based and project-based learning, innovation in teaching, learning process and entrepreneurship and others. The government of Telangana is committed for quality in all stages of education. The state has 220 Engineering colleges with an intake of 1.2 lakh students in various streams.

"When we took over the realms of the State, we observed that engineering educational standards were deteriorating. We appointed a committee and inspected the standards. It was a tough call. But our surprise the number of colleges has not come down drastically", he shared. "When industry complained that skill-sets among engineering students were a problem, we came out with TASK, Telangana Academy of Skills and Knowledge. TASK in the last five years reached out to 680 colleges, trained 5070 faculty and 2.9 lakh students in various skillsets", informed KT Rama Rao.

"TASK will expand its footprint to tier-2 and 3 cities like Warangal, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Nalgonda", he announced. He suggested that Practice School Option something similar existing in Germany must be introduced as part of our curriculum.

The Practice School program allows a student to practice concepts learned in classrooms in real-life situations while also sensitizing them to the ways of workplace behaviour by assigning time-bound projects as in a company. "JNTU is actively considering this. We must seek BVR Mohan Reddy's support as he is the Honorary Consul of the Federal Republic of Germany. It can be either six or 12 months and hopefully, the institutions must kick start this from next year", he said.

"India has a demographic dividend. 50 per cent population is below 27 years and 65 per cent below 35. They are the ones going to drive India. If we don't use these resources by skilling them properly it will boomerang as a demographic disaster", he cautioned. "Hyderabad is popular and known for IT Services. But it is also known as a hub for electronics manufacturing, emerging technologies, defense, and aerospace sectors", he shared

The vision, KT Rama Rao, said is to foster innovation-driven economy in Telangana and concluded his address. KT Rama Rao also unveiled ICTIEE-2020 Souvenir.

"Looking at the plight of people going abroad for higher education, Telangana Government decided to create an educational infrastructure to establish institutions similar to some existing in abroad by introducing Private University Act", said Sabita Indira Reddy, Education Minister. "It is the aim of Telangana to improve its literacy rate from current 70 per cent to 100 per cent in the next few years", she added.

Dr PallaRajeshwar Reddy, MLC and Chairman of Anurag Group of Institutions which is hosting the seventh International Conference on Transformations in Engineering Education while giving his remarks said, to build a strong nation we need better Engineers. "AGI is likely to become a private university soon once the permission processes are completed", he announced.

"Today students are demanding more from their teachers. Now the student has emerged more powerful", he observed. Dr G Vishnu Murthy, Deputy Director, AGI, and Chair - ICTIEE 2020 welcomed the delegates and expressed happiness that the first event being held at the newly constructed Convention Hall in the AGI campus is named Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Hall who worked for the creation of empowered youth.

He wished that the event will inspire and empower engineering students and help them connect with researchers. A total of 1500 people comprising of over 800 delegates, 250 students, 50 foreign delegates, 149 papers, 52 posters, etc. He hoped that the event will help in the self-development of the students, promote and develop creativity and transform students for better collaborative learning.

S Neelima, Secretary & Correspondent, AGI said that technology has penetrated into all areas of education and transformation is the need of the hour. ICTIEE is the amalgamation of Industry leaders, educators, researchers, and students. Dr Michael Milligan, Executive Director & CEO, Abet asked the attendees to use the opportunity to learn from one another and commit to making education better not only for India but all over the world.

The inaugural function of the four-day event ICTIEE 2020 was graced by the likes of Dr Madhukar Waware, Deputy Director, AICTE; Dr Krishna Vedula, Founder, IUCEE; Dr Hans Hoyer, Secretary-General, IFEES; Dr UB Desai, Former Director; Dr BVR Mohan Reddy, Founder and Executive Director, Cyient India Ltd and others participated in the inaugural ceremony. ICTIEE 2020 is being organized under the guidance of Prof Krishna Vedula founder of IUCEE.

IUCEE is a brainchild of over 150 leaders of engineering education and businesses from the US and India. Its vision is to improve the quality and global relevance of engineering education and research in India. Fifteen keynote addresses will be held. 1500 engineering faculty, educators, engineering education researchers, students are participating.

