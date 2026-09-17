PRO to BRS Leader Faces Charges for Assaulting Police Officers

The Bollarum Police have filed charges against Mahesh, Public Relations Officer to Bharat Rashtra Samithi Working President KT Rama Rao, for allegedly obstructing and assaulting law enforcement officers while they were performing their duties.

According to police, the action follows a complaint by Sub-Inspector K Sunny at Bollarum Police Station regarding an incident on September 8. The police were working to maintain public order during ongoing Assembly sessions when an incident occurred at the Bollarum check post.

As police officers, including DCP Ch. Sridhar, ACP R. Gopala Krishna Murthy, Bollarum SHO N. Rama Laxmana Raju, and SI Hariprasad, managed the check post, they encountered a convoy of BRS leaders. Police tried to stop the convoy to maintain peace, but Mahesh allegedly confronted the officers, using abusive language and physical force.