PRO to BRS Leader Faces Charges for Assaulting Police Officers

Bollarum Police have charged Mahesh, PRO to BRS leader KT Rama Rao, for purportedly obstructing and assaulting officers on duty. Complaint by SI K Sunny cites an incident during Assembly sessions on September 8. Case registered under sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita; investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 19:17 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 19:17 IST
PRO to BRS Leader Faces Charges for Assaulting Police Officers
Representative Image (Photo/ANIJ. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bollarum Police have filed charges against Mahesh, Public Relations Officer to Bharat Rashtra Samithi Working President KT Rama Rao, for allegedly obstructing and assaulting law enforcement officers while they were performing their duties.

According to police, the action follows a complaint by Sub-Inspector K Sunny at Bollarum Police Station regarding an incident on September 8. The police were working to maintain public order during ongoing Assembly sessions when an incident occurred at the Bollarum check post.

As police officers, including DCP Ch. Sridhar, ACP R. Gopala Krishna Murthy, Bollarum SHO N. Rama Laxmana Raju, and SI Hariprasad, managed the check post, they encountered a convoy of BRS leaders. Police tried to stop the convoy to maintain peace, but Mahesh allegedly confronted the officers, using abusive language and physical force.

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