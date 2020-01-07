Four RSP depts bag energy management system certification

Four departments of the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) have been certified with ISO 50001:2018 EMS for energy management system. The certificate was given by Messers Bureau Veritas India, Limited (M/s BVIL), Kolkata.

The departments certified with the global major standard are New Plate Mill, Blast Furnace-5, Coke Oven Battery-6 and Power and Blowing station. The certification, issued last week, will be valid for a period of three years.

RSP has bagged the prestigious Energy Management System certification under ISO 50001:2018 for the first time, a statement said. The scope of the management system is "Operation & Maintenance Activities of New Plate Mill , Blast Furnace- 5 , Coke Oven Battery- 6, Power and Blowing Station".

Implementation of the ISO 50001 EnMS standard would help RSP boost energy productivity and reduce cost, it said. It may be mentioned that the Certification offers an eloquent testimony to the RSP's relentless on the environment front, the statement said..

