ITI shares zoom over 13 pc after Dec qtr earnings

Shares of ITI on Tuesday jumped over 13 percent after the company said its consolidated net profit has grown manifold to Rs 168.25 crore for December 2019 quarter. The scrip zoomed 13.37 percent to close at Rs 103.90 on the BSE. During the day, it rallied 17.23 percent to Rs 107.45.

At the NSE, it climbed 12.55 percent to close at Rs 103.10. On traded volume, 13.46 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over one crore shares on the NSE during the day.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 13.58 crore in the year-ago period, ITI said in a BSE filing on Monday. Its revenue from operations rose 47 percent to Rs 827.95 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 563.23 crore in October-December 2018, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.