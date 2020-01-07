Left Menu
CASAGRAND felicitates Suhitha Maruri as part of Aspiring Stars program

Arjuna Awardee and celebrated Badminton player Ms. Jwala Gutta and Mr. Eshwar N, Executive Vice President of Marketing at CASAGRAND handed over the sponsorship to the young sportsperson.

Suhitha Maruri is a shining Tennis star from Bengaluru who is currently at No.3 in the All India Tennis Association Girls’ Under 14 Ranking. Image Credit: ANI

As part of the CASAGRAND Aspiring Stars program, CASAGRAND this year felicitated Suhitha Maruri, a promising young Tennis champion with the sponsorship of rupees 2 Lakh to support her sports training and development requirements. Arjuna Awardee and celebrated Badminton player Ms. Jwala Gutta and Mr. Eshwar N, Executive Vice President of Marketing at CASAGRAND handed over the sponsorship to the young sportsperson. The funds will be used towards her coaching, equipment, nutrition, and other essential needs.

This year, the CASAGRAND Aspiring Stars program received over 200 applications from across the country. After multiple rounds of thorough screening, a panel of jury members shortlisted the final three women achievers for the award. Suhitha is the only sportsperson from Bengaluru who was given this prestigious sponsorship.

Suhitha Maruri is a shining Tennis star from Bengaluru who is currently at No.3 in the All India Tennis Association Girls' Under 14 Ranking. She turned her interest in the sport at a very young age and has since never looked back. Her sheer determination and consistency earned her recognition amongst her peers and coaches. She started playing tennis at the age of 9, and since then she has been pursuing the sport without a break. To date, she has played 100+ Tournaments at AITA/ATF/ITF levels and won 30 + titles. She has represented INDIA at Division 1 Championship held at Tashkent, Uzbekistan and at the Closed Championship 2019 held at Doha, Qatar. She has won the National Series Tournaments conducted by AITA thrice and the ATF tournament in Singles and Doubles category in 2019. Suhitha, along with her sister, has recently won 'Doubles Title' at the World Junior Ranking Tennis Tournament.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Eshwar N, Executive Vice President of Marketing at CASAGRAND, said, "We are elated to present this sponsorship to Suhitha who has achieved many remarkable accomplishments in this sport. She is a rising star who is well on her way to represent the country internationally and win laurels. I believe our contribution will help her perform better in her upcoming tournaments. We aim to reach out to more players like Suhitha to support and nourish young talents from Bangalore. I wish Suhitha the very best for her future tournaments."

The Aspiring Stars Program was launched in 2015 at Chennai as an initiative to nurture and encourage young sports talents. In the past, young sports stars pursuing Tennis, Archery, Squash and other sports, were sponsored through this program. Suhitha Maruri was very happy to be chosen for this sponsorship as this fund would help her pursue an expensive sport like Tennis.

