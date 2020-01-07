Not agreed to attend RSS event, Accenture Solutions MD

Accenture Solutions managing director on Tuesday said he "never agreed to speak at or attend" an RSS organised event next month in the city, as the organisers removed his name from the invite which drew flak from a section of twitterati over his participation. Accenture Solutions Managing Director and Head of Chennai operations, Rama S Ramachandran was slated to be Guest of Honour at the event.

The organisers removed his name from the invite on Tuesday with the RSS Chennai website displaying the latest programme schedule. The invite, which went viral on Monday, said the event 'Resurgent Bharath', is planned to be held here on February 2 by the IT wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Chennai.

RSS chief, All India Public Outreach, Anirudha Deshpande, is expected to deliver the keynote address that day and Zoho Corporation founder Sridhar Vembu, the chief guest. In a tweet, Ramachandran said "I am not sure how this misunderstanding happened, but I have no affiliation with this group and never agreed to speak at or attend this event." As several Twitter users vented their anger over their participation, Vembu had responded to the comments saying, "I don't decide my views based on Twitter attacks. If you dislike which events I attend, please do what your conscience dictates and I will do what mine dictates".

"We earn our daily bread due to our work and we will continue to do quality work. I won't be responding to attacks," he said. Some of the comments posted by Twitter users were, "Sridhar Vembu, Chairman of India's @zoho flaunts his association with the Nazi-inspired fascist RSS, whose aim is to make minorities second class citizens and is currently going a rampage at Universities and against critics of the regime #BoycottZoho." Another said "Just wanted to know from folks at @AccentureIndia @Accenture @zoho @zohosocial as to what is their corporate policy on attending functions organised by religious bodies?" PTI VIJ BN BN.

