Left Menu
Development News Edition

Likee lets you peek into the future with Forecast2020

Likee, the pioneering global short video creation platform from Singapore based BIGO technology has launched a new and exciting feature called Foresee under FaceMagic function.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 11:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 11:44 IST
Likee lets you peek into the future with Forecast2020
Likee #Forecast2020. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], Jan 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Likee, the pioneering global short video creation platform from Singapore based BIGO technology has launched a new and exciting feature called Foresee under FaceMagic function. Using same, creators will get a glimpse of what the year 2020 will bring them. So far, more than 2.5 lakh videos have been generated with the hashtag #Forecast2020, and the number is growing with each passing day.

As part of FaceMagic which is a popular one-tap tool that allows users to morph celebrity face in the famous dance/movie scene into their own face, Foresee feature works with a user's front-facing photo to create a video with a visual representation of his/her future. The feature captures the facial image of the user to morph it in the pre-designed clips corresponding with the future prediction. FaceMagic tool is a simple-to-use function that leverages advanced AI technology, and offers a wide range of features to users to enhance their creative abilities.

Many Likeers are using this newly added feature for entertainment purpose and are sharing their predictions with friends over Whatsapp, Facebook and other social platforms as well. To participate in this unique campaign, one can follow the below-mentioned steps: * Select FaceMagic

* Tap on "Foresee your 2020" * Upload a clear front-facing picture

* Tap "create video" Likee #Forecast2020 was launched on January 1 and has earned a fan base of more than 15,000 users so far. The campaign is a confluence of fun, entertainment and innovation, and is a glimpse of Likee's upcoming exciting campaigns in the year 2020.

Likee is available in different Indian languages like Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Telugu, Gujarati, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam and Punjabi. In 2019, Likee had also won the Guinness World Record for creating the 'Largest online video album of people waving a flag in India' during its 'No matter where I am, #IAMINDIAN' campaign. The campaign saw more than one lakh Indians participating in celebrating India's 73rd Independence Day. In the recent App Annie's year-end report on app trends for 2019, Likee has emerged as number one in the breakout category and is also the seventh most downloaded app in 2019.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Root, Du Plessis back five-day tests after Newlands thriller

England captain Joe Root and his South African counterpart Faf du Plessis have both backed five-day tests, despite their cricket boards advocating for four-day games to be played in the future.England beat South Africa by 189 runs in the se...

Brave as lions: Zoo heroics save animals from Australia's raging fires

When everyone else in the Australian town of Mogo fled the flames that tore through surrounding bushland, Chad Staples didnt consider abandoning his family.By family, he means giraffes, rhinos, lions and gorillas among the 200 residents of ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, gold and oil whipsawed as Iran strikes spark Mideast war fears

Asian shares tumbled on Wednesday, while oil, safe-haven Treasury prices, and gold shot higher after Iran fired rockets at U.S.-led forces in Iraq, stoking fears of a wider conflict in the Middle East.European equity markets were expected t...

Ukrainian flight did not declare emergency before crash – Iranian media

A Ukrainian airliner with 176 aboard that crashed in Iran on Wednesday did not declare an emergency, Iranian media said, quoting an official of the Iran Civil Aviation Organization. The comments were made by Hassan Rezaeifar, the general di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020