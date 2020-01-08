General strike: Little impact on normal life in Tamil Nadu, banking services partially hit

The countrywide strike called by labour unions pressing for various demands on Wednesday has not disrupted normal life in Tamil Nadu so far, although banking services have been partially hit. Bus services and road transport were not affected, police said.

Southern Railway sources said train services, including the suburban network here, were not impacted due to the stir. While shops and commercial establishments remained open, banking services were partially affected.

According to bank unions, some public and private sector bank employees participated in the dawn-to-dusk strike. All India Bank Employees Union General Secretary C H Venkatachalam said banking services were largely affected in the state.

Cash could not be deposited or withdrawn while many ATMs did not function, he said. To a query, he told PTI that bank services were affected in Tamil Nadu except those of the State Bank of India as it has stayed away from the bandh.

"Cheques clearing and all other banking services were affected in Tamil Nadu," he claimed. Meanwhile, an official of Indian Bank said banking services were normal across its branches in Tamil Nadu.

The central trade unions are protesting against labour reforms, FDI, disinvestment, corporatisation and privatisation policies of the government. They are pressing for a 12-point common demands of the working class relating to minimum wage and social security, among others.

